Applying for PR in the UK? New rules extend eligibility criteria to 10 yrs

The United Kingdom has unveiled its most sweeping immigration overhaul in half a century, proposing major changes to the rules that determine when migrants can obtain permanent residency. The reforms, presented in Parliament by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, aim to reshape the path to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) by redefining who qualifies for settlement and how long they must live in the country before earning it.

How long will migrants need to wait for ILR under the proposed system?

Under the current framework, most migrants become eligible for settlement after five years of continuous residence. The government now intends to extend this standard period to ten years, marking a significant departure from long-standing policy. Mahmood said the new approach reflects a belief that the right to settle in the UK “is not automatic but a privilege that must be earned,” signalling a broader shift in how the country views long-term immigration.

What new eligibility requirements are being suggested? The proposed ten-year benchmark will be accompanied by new criteria designed to ensure that only those who meet economic, social and linguistic expectations progress to settlement. Applicants would need to demonstrate a clean criminal record, attain English proficiency at an A-Level equivalent, show sustained National Insurance contributions and prove they have no outstanding debts in the UK. The Home Office argues that these conditions are intended to strengthen integration and reduce the long-term financial burden on the state. Will there be faster paths for high earners and global talent? Despite the tougher general threshold, the reforms also outline faster pathways for certain categories of migrants. Those earning at the highest rate of income tax could qualify after three years, the same as holders of Global Talent visas, while individuals paying the higher tax rate would be eligible after five. Migrants who speak English at degree-level fluency could be considered after nine years. The government says these accelerated routes are meant to reward “exceptional economic contribution” and ensure that the UK remains competitive in attracting global talent.

Which groups may still qualify for settlement sooner? Workers in essential public services, including doctors, nurses and teachers, are expected to continue to qualify for settlement after five years. The Home Office is also consulting on a proposal that would allow long-term volunteers to earn settlement between five and seven years, depending on the nature and extent of their service. Meanwhile, long-standing rules for the partners of British citizens and British Nationals (Overseas) from Hong Kong remain unchanged, with both groups able to secure ILR after five years. Who may face longer waits under the new framework? However, not all migrants will benefit from accelerated timelines. Health and care visa workers, who the government argues are unlikely to be net contributors over the long term, may face a fifteen-year qualifying period. The same extended timeframe would apply to migrants who have received state benefits for less than twelve months, while those who have relied on benefits for more than a year could wait up to twenty years before becoming eligible. Refugees with core protection status would also be required to wait twenty years, and individuals who arrive in the UK illegally could see the path stretch as long as thirty years.