Trump Gold Card: How immigrants can donate $1 mn and get green card-like PR

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has moved a step closer to launching the proposed ‘Gold Card’ permanent-residence route, a programme that would allow foreign nationals to secure US permanent residence through large payments to the government. On November 11, 2025, USCIS sent a draft version of Form I-140G to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review, a step seen by Business Standard in official filings. OMB approval is needed before the form can be issued for public use.

Submitting the draft form

The draft instructions outline how the programme would work. An individual applicant would need to donate $1 million to the US Treasury to be considered for the Gold Card, while company-sponsored applications would require a $2 million donation. USCIS also expects the application fee to be $15,000 per applicant.

Under the proposal, the process would involve three stages: • Filing a Gold Card request with the US Department of Commerce • Paying the non-refundable $15,000 fee through pay.gov • Filing Form I-140G with USCIS so the agency can assess eligibility and verify that the donated funds come from lawful sources “Once the application is approved and an immigrant visa number is available, the applicant must complete consular processing overseas through the US Department of State to be admitted as a lawful permanent resident. The draft instructions do not specify how adjustment of status (for those already in the US) will work, though that option is expected to be made available,” according to immigration law firm Fragomen.

Expected applicant numbers USCIS estimates that roughly 1,000 applicants a year may file Form I-140G. Further details are expected as agencies work towards a December 18 deadline. Platinum card A separate ‘Platinum Card’ programme has also drawn attention. It was not mentioned in President Trump’s September executive order but appears on the administration’s Gold Card website. According to the website, the Platinum Card programme would allow a foreign national who makes a $5 million payment to the US government (plus processing fee) to live in the United States for up to 270 days each year without being subject to US taxes on non-US income.

Visa classification According to the administration’s guidance, Gold Card holders would receive lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder, depending on how the Department of Homeland Security classifies the case and subject to visa-number availability. What to watch • Publication of the final Form I-140G and instructions • Clarification on how adjustment of status will work for applicants already in the US • The timeline for when applications will be accepted after OMB approval • How donor funds will be defined, checked and tracked • Whether the Platinum Card will be formally launched and how it will function

• Responses from Congress, immigration lawyers and community groups What immigrants actually need to file for the Gold Card 1. Pick the immigrant visa category Applicants must select one category: • Extraordinary ability (EB-1A) • Exceptional ability + NIW (EB-2 NIW) If NIW is chosen, an uncertified ETA-9089 (PERM) with supporting evidence must be attached. 2. Select who is filing Applicants must choose whether the petition is filed by: • The individual (donation required: $1 million per person, including each family member) • A company (donation required: $2 million for the main applicant + $1 million for each family member)

The total number of beneficiaries must be declared. 3. Provide full personal details The main applicant must provide: • All names used • Date and place of birth • Sex • Current and past citizenships • A-Number and Social Security Number (if any) • Mailing address • Passport details • US entry, I-94 information, status and expiry • 20-year employment history • All government or military roles ever held • Full education history after secondary school • Complete marital history 4. Family members Each spouse or child completes a separate supplement with identical personal, travel, education and employment information.

5. Proof of funds Self-petitioners must disclose: A. Net worth At the time of transfer, excluding unsellable assets. B. Source of funds Applicants must indicate whether funds come from income, property sale, business ownership, inheritance, gift or other sources. C. Evidence Examples include: • 5 years of bank statements • 7 years of tax returns • Income certificates • Sale deeds, valuations and mortgage papers • Business records and tax filings • Inheritance or insurance documentation • For gifts: Donor identity, relationship and donor’s source of funds D. Accounts list All accounts, including digital-asset wallets, must be listed with owner, bank/exchange, number, country and money-movement history.

E. Path of funds Applicants must specify whether the donation will be made by card or bank transfer and provide complete transaction trails. F. Use of migration agents If an agent or promoter was used, they must be identified. 6. Integrity and security checks Applicants must answer 14 questions relating to: • Freeze orders • Criminal or civil offences • Drug trafficking • Espionage • Money laundering • Terrorism • Human trafficking or human rights abuses • Genocide • Sanctions • Foreign government funding “Yes” answers require detailed explanations and documents. 7. Signatures and declarations

Applicants must confirm all information is true, certify translations if used, and sign in ink. Interpreter and preparer sections must be completed where relevant. 8.Part 11 is used for explanations, extra employment entries or additional information. 9. Procedural rules in the instructions • The $15,000 fee is non-refundable • Copies should be submitted unless originals are requested • Full English translations are required for foreign documents • Biometrics may be required • Interviews may be scheduled and originals may be requested • Decisions are issued digitally and in writing • Consular processing is required after approval