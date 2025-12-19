US citizenship at risk? Trump plans review of 200 immigrant cases monthly

The Trump administration is weighing plans that could lead to some naturalised Americans losing their citizenship, marking another step in President Donald Trump’s wider push on immigration.

A report by The New York Times said new internal guidance was issued this week to field offices of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), directing them to “supply Office of Immigration Litigation with 100–200 denaturalisation cases per month” during the 2026 financial year.

The guidance, according to the report, outlines priorities for USCIS as it enters the new financial year.

What has triggered the political reaction?

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Democrats, including Indian-origin Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“Every US citizen should be appalled by this. If he can do this to ‘them,’ he can certainly do it to you,” said Jayapal, a US Representative from Washington state in a statement. She said the targets reflected a political use of immigration enforcement. “These arbitrary numerical targets Trump has put out show that he is using the immigration system to go after anyone who disagrees with him, anyone who comes from countries he doesn’t like or decides to call ‘shithole’ countries, anyone he wants to terrorise into submission,” Jayapal said. “Trump’s campaign of terror has never been about going after the ‘worst of the worst,’ and this latest move makes that crystal clear.”

Jayapal, who became a US citizen after immigrating from India, spoke about what citizenship meant to her personally. “As a proud naturalised citizen myself, I understand the deep meaning and privilege of becoming a US citizen,” she said. “The process is lengthy and meaningful, offering the security of knowing I am at home here, never to be separated from my US citizen child and spouse or from the country where I’ve built my life and career.” She warned that expanding denaturalisation would affect more than those targeted. “The idea that our own government would now seek to rip away this sacred bond that binds naturalised citizens to our country will harm all Americans, and indeed, the very idea of America,” she said.

"We are a country built on the idea of being a refuge for those in need, a country where anyone can work hard and get ahead," she added. What does existing law say on citizenship loss? Under existing federal law, naturalised Americans can lose their citizenship if they obtained it through fraud or misrepresentation, or in a limited number of other cases. The New York Times said the new guidance "would represent a massive escalation of denaturalisation in the modern era". The report added that the approach could affect people who made honest errors in their citizenship applications and could "sow fear among law-abiding Americans".

The move is part of a broader set of actions taken during Trump's second term, covering both illegal and legal immigration. Who could be affected by denaturalisation? There are about 26 million naturalised citizens in the United States, according to Census Bureau data cited by the newspaper. USCIS figures show more than 800,000 people became US citizens last year, with many born in Mexico, India, the Philippines, the Dominican Republic and Vietnam. USCIS defended its approach in comments quoted by The New York Times.

“It’s no secret that US Citizenship and Immigration Services’ war on fraud includes prioritising those who’ve unlawfully obtained US citizenship, especially under the previous administration,” said Matthew Tragesser, a USCIS spokesperson. “We will pursue denaturalisation proceedings for those individuals lying or misrepresenting themselves during the naturalisation process. We look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Justice to restore integrity to America’s immigration system,” he said. Why are former officials raising concerns? Former USCIS officials have raised concerns about the use of targets. “Imposing arbitrary numerical targets on denaturalisation cases risks politicising citizenship revocation,” said Sarah Pierce, a former USCIS official, quoted in the report.

The guidance was part of a document setting out agency priorities for the 2026 financial year, which began in October. According to The New York Times, the document listed goals such as: < Provide employee feedback opportunities < Strengthen management of high-risk cases < Pursue denaturalisation The Justice Department has also said denaturalisation will be a priority this year. In a memo earlier in the year, officials said they would look beyond fraud alone. "Categories of eligible people include gang members, those who committed financial fraud, individuals connected to drug cartels and violent criminals," the report said.