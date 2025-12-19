Trump's year-end speech: US invaded by 25 mn immigrants, Biden made a mess

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out what he described as a plan to make the country “stronger than ever”, using a televised address to criticise the Biden administration and defend his record on the economy and immigration. The speech came at a time when Trump’s approval ratings have slipped, with inflation, border control and immigration enforcement emerging as pressure points.

Here are Trump’s immigration-related remarks from the address:

1. Inherited problems and affordability: “11 months ago, I inherited a mess, and I am fixing it. When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans,” Trump said.

“This happened during the previous Democrat administration, and it is when we first began hearing the word ‘affordability’,” he added. 2. Border control and undocumented migration: “Our border was open, and because of this, our country was being invaded by an army of 25 million people, many of whom came from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums,” Trump said. “They were drug dealers, gang members, and even 11,888 murderers — more than 50% of whom killed one person. This is what the Biden administration allowed to happen to our country. And it can never be allowed to happen again,” he said.

3. Stopping illegal crossings: “Starting on Day 1, I took immediate action to stop the invasion of the southern border,” Trump said. “For the last seven months, zero illegal aliens have been allowed in the US, a feat that everyone said was absolutely impossible,” he added. 4. Impact on jobs, healthcare and policing: “Illegal aliens stole American jobs and flooded emergency rooms getting free healthcare and education paid for by you — the American taxpayer,” Trump said. “They also increased the cost of law enforcement by numbers so high that they are not even to be mentioned,” he added.

5. Who the country was run for: “For the last four years, the US was ruled by leaders who only fought for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and, above all, foreign nations who took advantage at levels never seen before,” Trump said. 6. From worst to best: “In a few short months, we went from worst to best,” Trump said. “We’re deporting criminals, restoring safety to our most dangerous cities. We decimated the blood-thirsty foreign drug cartels. We did that, all by ourselves,” he added. What immigration policy actions has the Trump administration taken since January 20, 2025?

Since returning to office, the Trump administration has moved on visas, entry rules, refugee admissions, worker programmes and screening processes. What tougher entry and visa restrictions have been introduced? Expanded travel bans In June 2025, Trump issued a presidential proclamation barring or restricting entry for nationals from 19 countries, citing screening and security concerns. In December 2025, the administration expanded the list to 39 countries, with full or partial bans taking effect from January 1, 2026. The restrictions affect tourist, student (F), work (H) and other non-immigrant visas unless exemptions apply. New limits on non-immigrant workers

A presidential proclamation dated September 19, 2025, introduced entry limits for certain H-1B workers unless employers pay a $100,000 fee with the petition. The measure narrows access to the standard H-1B route for many skilled workers. Guidance issued in October clarified limited exceptions to the fee requirement. Enhanced vetting of visa applicants From mid-December 2025, the administration ordered expanded screening, including social media checks, for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants. The move added further background checks for temporary work visas. What changes were made to refugee, asylum and immigration applications? Refugee admissions review A January 2025 executive order suspended new refugee admissions. The order launched a 90-day review of the refugee resettlement programme, leaving many applications pending.

Pause on certain immigration benefit decisions In December 2025, US Citizenship and Immigration Services issued guidance pausing adjudication of immigration benefit applications for nationals of the 19 countries initially covered by the travel ban. Applications such as green cards, status adjustments and naturalisation can still be filed but will not be processed until further notice. What enforcement and citizenship policies were announced? Border enforcement orders On January 20, 2025, Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion”. The order directs expanded use of expedited removal, allowing deportation without a court hearing, and increases enforcement resources.