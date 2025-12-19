Why more Indians are being deported from US-and what Parliament wants fixed

A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the recent waves of Indian deportations from the United States and warned of “probable mass deportations in the future”, urging the Centre to adopt a more humane, rights-focused response as returnees navigate the stigma and trauma of forced repatriation.

The observations were published in the Action Taken Report on the Committee’s earlier recommendations regarding the welfare of the Indian diaspora, migrant workers, NRIs, PIOs and OCIs. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, tabled the report in Parliament on Thursday.

India acknowledges obligation to take back undocumented nationals

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed the committee that India remains committed to receiving its nationals deported for illegal stay abroad, noting that this is a globally accepted obligation. Foreign nationals in the US who enter illegally, overstay visas, lack valid documentation, or face criminal convictions are liable for deportation, the ministry clarified. However, repatriation is undertaken only after a clear verification of nationality, as per MEA’s Standard Operating Procedures involving multiple agencies. Concerns over shackling of deportees during US flights One of the panel’s strongest objections related to the use of handcuffs, waist chains and leg irons on Indian deportees aboard US-operated flights. The MEA informed the committee that the practice was carried out under US Restraints Policy No. 11155.1 (2012).

Following repeated Indian requests, however, the second deportation flight on February 15 saw women and children repatriated without shackles, signalling a partial policy shift. Panel pushes for empathy, dignity in handling deportees While acknowledging that repatriation is a sovereign responsibility, the panel urged the government to ensure that deportees are treated “empathetically, upholding their human rights”. It asked the Centre to explore mechanisms that allow returnees to come back “without hurting their self-respect.” The Centre in its response told the panel that it may be noted that foreign nationals who have entered the US illegally, or who have overstayed their visa validity, or have been found to be staying in the US without any valid documentation, or have criminal convictions against them, are likely to be deported.

"It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals, if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is, however, subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy practised only by India; it is a generally accepted principle in international relations," it added. Government pushes responsibility for reintegration to states The committee also recommended structured reintegration programmes for deported citizens. The Centre, however, clarified that the responsibility for reintegration lies with state governments, not the Union government, though the MEA has “taken note” of the suggestion. 1,091 Indians rescued from Cambodia; 770 from Laos; 497 from Myanmar

The report highlighted rising exploitation of Indian jobseekers—many lured via fake job offers on social media to Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, where they were forced into cybercrime and scam operations. Authorities have rescued: 1,091 Indians from Cambodia 770 from Laos 497 from Myanmar The panel noted that even software engineers and professionals have been trapped, underscoring deep vulnerabilities in cross-border job migration channels. The MEA said the exact number of Indians still stuck in scam centres is unknown, as many travel through illegal channels or via unauthorised agents. Embassies must assist in employer checks, panel says