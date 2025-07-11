US F-1 visas to Indians drop 27% amid Trump's student visa crackdown

The US student visa season has got off to a slower-than-usual start in 2025, with new data showing a 27 per cent decline in the number of Indian students granted F-1 visas between March and May compared to the same period last year.

According to data provided by the US State Department, only 9,906 F-1 visas were issued to Indian nationals in this three-month window, lower even than the post-Covid levels of 2022, when 10,894 student visas were granted during the same period. In 2023, that figure stood at 14,987, and in 2024, 13,478.

The drop coincides with a tightening of student visa processes under the second Trump administration. Indian students, some of whom had their visas revoked, have faced new scrutiny due to alleged involvement in pro-Palestine protests or interactions with law enforcement.

Key numbers from US govt data — 9,906 F-1 visas were issued to Indian students between March and May 2025 — This is a 27 per cent drop from 14,987 visas issued during the same period in 2023 — Even 2022 had more (10,894) F-1 visas issued in March–May, despite pandemic aftereffects. — In 2024, the number stood at 13,478 for these months. — Between January and September 2024, 64,008 Indian students were granted F-1 visas. ALSO READ: US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee — This compares to 103,000 in 2023 and 93,181 in 2022

Extra checks, slower interviews Students and education consultants say the current uncertainty is linked not only to fears around Trump’s re-election but also to changes that were already in motion last year. “While the 27 per cent drop in the number of F-1 student visa issuance, especially to Indian students, may directly be linked to the return of Donald Trump and his administration’s policies, the reality is more complex,” Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform told Business Standard. “The visa denial rates were already rising before Trump’s re-election. However, decline significantly accelerated after the introduction of new norms regarding immigration by his administration. In May 2025, the US government paused pending visa interviews and increased visa vetting. This caused delays as well as a lot of cancellations,” she added.

Mary Gogoi, head of admissions at eduVelocity Global, told Business Standard, “Trump administration imposed strict visa rules, proposed ending the OPT (Optional Practical Training) programme, and created a sense of uncertainty among international students. His current campaign has once again raised concerns, with promises to tighten work visa policies and review the F-1 student visa system.” She said that even without formal rule changes, “the fear of what might come has led to hesitation and delayed decision-making, particularly among middle-class applicants.” Students face tighter scrutiny Several education consultants point to increased visa processing times and paused interviews as key contributors to the delays this year.

“Primary reasons are procedural slowdowns, increased processing times and temporary suspension of interviews. Along with that, the US witnessed a shift in policy and governance with constant vetting adding to sluggish process,” said Rozy Efzal, co-founder director of Invest4Edu. Gogoi added that even factors like students’ social media profiles are now being examined closely. “Visa appointments are being delayed or denied under the pretext of reviewing applicants’ social media profiles, including checks on whether accounts are public or private,” she told Business Standard. ALSO READ: Green card holders turned US citizens now risk losing citizenship: Decoded “In some cases, these checks are believed to influence rejections. Another growing factor is the reliance on student loans, which is increasingly being viewed unfavourably during the visa evaluation process,” Gogoi added.

Crackdown followed by lawsuits A two-week pause between May 27 and June 18 on new student visa applications further slowed processing. The halt was intended to put stricter social media vetting in place. The Trump administration had issued instructions to US embassies and consular sections to halt scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants while the new process was being rolled out. By June, the US Embassy in New Delhi had advised F, M, and J category visa applicants to make their social media profiles public to facilitate faster screening. Several students whose visas were revoked are now involved in lawsuits, even as American universities contend with funding cuts and tighter scrutiny of international enrolments.

What the US Embassy says When asked if student visa applications had fallen, or whether interview scheduling had been affected, the Indian Express quoted the US Embassy in India saying, “Our overseas posts have resumed scheduling F non-immigrant visa applications. Applicants should check the relevant embassy or consulate website for appointment availability.” The embassy also advised students to apply as early as possible and prepare for longer processing times. Students consider other destinations The current trends have pushed many Indian students to explore alternative study destinations. “At Gradding, we have witnessed firsthand a clear shift in students’ outlook towards studying in the US,” said Shekhawat.

“The majority of Indian students are increasingly turning to alternative study destinations — New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Australia and France. While rejection rates and visa issues are factors, the fall in Indian students opting for traditional destinations that are the US and the UK is also related with a strategic alignment towards venturing into a broad portfolio of study abroad opportunities,” she said. Gogoi agreed. “Students are becoming more pragmatic, financially aware, and globally mobile,” she said. Yet, US retains its appeal “US education has strong appeal and continues to enjoy that,” said Efzal. “Indian student community is the largest community applying for US education in STEM and research programmes. There has been curiosity to look for alternative destinations matching the same repute but OPT and strong career pathways in US is making it shine through the odds.”