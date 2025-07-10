Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

Indian travellers to the US now face a steep rise in visa costs, with a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee pushing total charges up by 148% under Trump's new immigration law

US Visa

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Heading to the US? Visa fee for Indian travellers, H-1B holders, students just got steeper. Under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which came into effect on July 4, a new 250 Visa Integrity Fee has been introduced, raising the total cost by about 148 per cent in some cases.
 
The fee, described as a kind of security deposit, is mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants, including tourists, students, professionals, and exchange visitors. It applies at the time of visa approval, not during initial application, and will be adjusted annually for inflation.
 
$250 extra at visa approval stage
 
 
The fee kicks in from financial year 2025 and is non-negotiable. It cannot be waived or reduced. At ₹21,400, it adds substantially to existing visa costs.
 
According to the Act’s official text under Section 100007, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is authorised to:

Also Read

study loan, education loan

Education loan growth at NBFCs to slow to 25% in FY26 on US visa curbs

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US student visa slots still scarce; Indian students risk losing lakhs

US visa interview

US F-1, J-1 visa crisis: Agents can't get you interview slots, warn experts

PremiumUS visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Statsguru: Indian students caught in crosshairs of tighter US visa rules

Harvard University

Visa checks may tighten for Harvard's foreign students, warns university

 
— Collect the Visa Integrity Fee at the time a non-immigrant visa is issued
— Adjust the amount annually in line with the Consumer Price Index
— Reimburse the fee only in specific cases if visa rules were followed precisely
— Deposit all non-reimbursed fees into the US Treasury’s general fund
 
There is no exemption for most categories, including business (B-1), tourism (B-2), students (F, M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visas. However, according to immigration law firm Fragomen, A and G visa holders, mostly diplomats and certain international organisation staff—are exempt.
 
When can the fee be refunded?
 
The Act includes a reimbursement clause. Travellers may be eligible for a refund of the $250 fee after their visa expires if they:
 
— Complied with all visa conditions, including not taking up unauthorised work
— Left the US within five days of their visa expiry, or
— Were granted an extension or adjusted status lawfully during the visa’s validity
 
The refund is not automatic. DHS will require proof of compliance, and the process must be initiated by the applicant.
 
What about other new US travel charges?
 
As per the newly passed Act, the 250 Visa Integrity Fee is part of broader fee changes introduced alongside the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These include:
 
— A 24 arrival/departure data charge for I-94 records
— A 13 ESTA fee under the Visa Waiver Program
— A 30 EVUS registration fee for certain Chinese travellers
 
For Indians, cost spikes up to ₹38,500
 
Indian applicants are expected to be especially affected. The current B-1/B-2 visa fee is 185, or around ₹15,855. With the 250 Visa Integrity Fee and the 24 I-94 data fee added, the new total reaches 459—approximately ₹38,500. That’s nearly 2.5 times the current fee, amounting to a 148 per cent increase.
 
The new rule is being seen as a mechanism to enforce lawful behaviour during a visitor’s stay. “This fee acts like a refundable deposit, encouraging compliance with visa terms,” said Fragomen in a client advisory.

More From This Section

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US immigration backlog tops 11 million as Trump slows USCIS processing

Donald Trump and Melania Trump

US steps up move to strip citizenship from some naturalised immigrants

New Zealand

New Zealand eases student visa rules for Indians: What changes now

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa scam: ₹23 lakh offer for Indians is fake, warns govt

H1B Visa

H-1B visa holders safe abroad-but long absences may invite US govt scrutiny

Topics : US visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon