US Green Card crunch deepens: EB-1 moves back, EB-2, EB-5 shut for Indians

The July 2026 US Visa Bulletin has brought a mixed bag of developments for Indian professionals waiting for employment-based green cards.

While some categories have seen modest advancement, the overall picture remains challenging. The biggest developments are the retrogression of the Employment-Based First Preference (EB-1) category for India, the temporary unavailability of the Employment-Based Second Preference (EB-2) category for Indian applicants, and USCIS's decision to continue using the stricter Final Action Dates chart for employment-based adjustment-of-status filings.

For thousands of Indians on H-1B visas and their families, these changes will directly affect when they can obtain permanent residency in the United States.

First, what is the Visa Bulletin?

Every month, the US Department of State publishes a Visa Bulletin that determines when green card applicants can move forward in the immigration process.

The bulletin contains two important charts:

Dates for Filing: Determines when applicants can submit adjustment-of-status applications.

Final Action Dates: Determines when USCIS can actually approve a green card application.

For July 2026, USCIS has decided that employment-based applicants must use the Final Action Dates chart, which is generally more restrictive than the Dates for Filing chart.

What happened to EB-1 India?

The biggest disappointment for many highly skilled Indian professionals is the retrogression in the EB-1 category.

EB-1 is typically used by:

Multinational executives and managers

