US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

Now, anyone filing for certain immigration benefits in the United States will have to pay extra charges. A Federal Register notice published on July 22, 2025, confirmed that the new fees, introduced under the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill, apply to asylum, parole, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) cases.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the new amounts are on top of existing filing charges. “From August 21, we will reject any case that does not include the required payment,” USCIS said in a statement.

This fresh round of higher fees comes against the backdrop of a sweeping immigration crackdown under Donald Trump’s second term.

What has changed The rule introduces mandatory charges that, in most cases, cannot be waived: Asylum applications (Form I-589): $100 filing fee, plus $100 each year while the case is pending. Work permit for asylum seekers (Form I-765, category (c)(8)): $550 for the first card; $275 for each renewal, in addition to the existing filing fee of $470–$520, marking a 50% increase Parole-based work permits: $550 for an initial card; $275 for a renewal. For many categories this means combined totals of $1,020–$1,070, marking a 50% increase Temporary Protected Status (Form I-821): $500 new fee on top of the existing $50 filing charge and $30 biometrics cost, taking the total to $580 (more than 600% rise)

Special Immigrant Juvenile petitions (Form I-360): $250, where no fee was charged before. USCIS has said all these amounts will rise annually with inflation. Who will be affected For Indians, the changes mainly touch those using humanitarian or special categories: • Indians applying for asylum will now face new costs at every stage of the process. • Those granted humanitarian parole or other parole entry routes will pay higher fees for work permits. • Children of Indian origin qualifying under SIJ protections must budget for the new $250 charge. • If India were ever designated for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), applicants would face the $500 surcharge.

Who will not be affected Most Indian migrants are not within the scope of these changes: • Professionals on H-1B, L-1, O-1 and other work visas do not need EADs. • F-1 students on OPT and STEM OPT continue paying the standard EAD fee without the $550 add-on. • Family and employment-based Green Card applicants remain unaffected, as adjustment of status and related work permits are not part of the H.R. 1 list. Other fee hikes this year The United States has also raised a series of other immigration charges in 2025. Earlier this year, the State Department increased the B1/B2 visitor visa fee — covering tourist and business travellers — from $185 to $245, the first rise in more than a decade.