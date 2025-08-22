Want PR and job in Canada? French may be the new ticket in for Indians

Thousands of Indians apply to work in Canada every year. However, the country is cutting overall immigration numbers. One group, though, is being actively encouraged — francophones settling outside Quebec.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged during his election campaign to raise the francophone immigration target to 12 per cent of all permanent residents admitted outside Quebec by 2029. The government says the policy is intended to strengthen minority French-speaking communities and secure their future.

So, now, Indians seeking jobs in Canada are increasingly turning to French to improve their chances.

Mayank Kumar, CEO and co-founder of BorderPlus, a workforce mobility platform, told Business Standard that more nurses are investing in language training. “Language proficiency today directly impacts three things: Visa eligibility, access to higher-quality employers, and the ability to integrate into healthcare systems abroad. For nurses, this means that mastering a new language is not just about passing an exam, it’s about securing long-term career mobility and building a life with dignity and opportunity overseas,” he said.

Husain Tinwala, president of upGrad Rekrut, said French has become a “gateway skill” for Indian professionals. “In the last few years, Canada has emerged as one of the top destinations for Indian professionals, especially in IT, finance, and healthcare. What many people miss is that beyond technical skills, French is often a gateway skill in that market,” he told Business Standard. He explained that provinces such as Quebec mandate French, but bilingualism is increasingly valued even outside the province. “Employers have started flagging ‘French proficiency’ as a desired filter in mandates, and demand for bilingual talent is rising noticeably across active pipelines in BFSI and healthcare. What’s interesting is how younger professionals in India are responding — French classes are filling up not just in metro cities but also in tier-2 hubs,” Tinwala said.

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform, described French as a “career accelerator” for students. “As Canada’s labour market grows from banking to tech, employers in each sector value French proficiency. Now, French isn’t merely required for passing immigration hurdles, it’s about future-proofing a career,” she said. Francophone communities push for growth For francophone associations, the growth of French-speaking immigration is seen as essential for survival. Liane Roy, president of the Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada, warned that without more arrivals, “a lot of our communities may disappear … especially in rural areas”. She said immigration was needed to counter labour shortages and an ageing population.

Roy added that Canada’s bilingualism must be protected. “A larger proportion of immigrants who know both English and French means better services to the population in key sectors like health care and education,” she told Canadian media CBC. Figures from Canada’s official languages plan show that the proportion of francophones outside Quebec has fallen from 6.1 per cent in 1971 to 3.5 per cent in 2021. After nearly two decades of missing targets, the government says it is now boosting admissions through French-language draws under the express entry programme. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement that francophone immigration “strengthens and promotes the vitality of francophone minority communities, supports their economic prosperity, and helps move toward the restoration and increase of their demographic weight”.

Immigration caps and French-language priority Even as Canada increases French-speaking admissions, overall immigration caps are being tightened. The Carney government has pledged to hold permanent resident admissions below one per cent of the population, while limiting students and temporary foreign workers to less than five per cent by 2027. That means 395,000 permanent residents will be admitted in 2025, down from the 500,000 initially planned. Statistics Canada data shows that the number of non-permanent residents fell for a second straight quarter this year, contributing to zero population growth in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the share of French speakers among permanent residents outside Quebec is rising. The government exceeded its six per cent target in 2024, with 7.2 per cent (30,550 people) admitted. Advocates such as Roy now want the target raised further, calling for 20 per cent in the long term.