India Post suspends US services: What it means for students, families

What's the latest?
Why it matters to students
- Admission and visa documents often need to be dispatched from India through postal channels.
- Universities in India send official transcripts by mail for higher studies or immigration applications.
- Families frequently send personal parcels like clothes, medicines, or cultural items, especially during festivals.
- Medicines: Many parents send small consignments of prescribed drugs not easily available abroad.
- Festival parcels: Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Eid, and Christmas see a surge in food packets and gifts dispatched to children overseas.
- Legal and personal documents: Affidavits, attestations, and notarised copies often travel by post.
What's the scale of the impact?
Are other countries also affected?
- Korea Post: halting air parcels and some express services this week, keeping only premium courier-linked options.
- Singapore’s SingPost: suspending standard commercial shipments to the US from Monday.
- Europe: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic and the UK’s Royal Mail plan suspensions from late August.
- Japan: warned of potential delays or returns until a system is clarified.
- Australia Post: suspended some transit deliveries routed via Australia, though direct shipments remain unaffected.
What Department of Posts is doing
