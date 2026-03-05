US-Iran conflict: UAE waives visa overstay fines for tourists, residents

In a major relief for tourists and residents whose visas were due to expire, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday announced a waiver of overstay fines.

The move applies to people who were unable to leave the country because of flight cancellations and airspace closures linked to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict affecting Gulf air routes. Many travellers have found themselves stranded as airlines suspended services and regional airspace restrictions disrupted global flight networks.

The policy covers individuals whose visa status may have technically expired because they were forced to remain in the country during the travel disruption.

The waiver takes effect immediately and applies to travellers affected by the enforced halt in flights. Why the UAE is waiving overstay fines Since the beginning of March 2026, rising regional tensions following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran’s subsequent missile and drone responses, have led several Gulf states to restrict or close their airspace. These developments triggered widespread airline suspensions, cancelled flights and long queues at airports as thousands of travellers were left stranded across the region. UAE carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia, temporarily suspended most scheduled services while authorities assessed aviation safety conditions.

With one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors disrupted, long-haul passengers, tourists and UAE residents remained in the country well beyond their intended departure dates. Under normal immigration rules, overstaying a visa can result in fines and other penalties. In response to the extraordinary situation, the ICA waived fines for overstays that occurred directly because of the travel disruption. Who can benefit from the waiver According to the ICA, the decision applies to: • Tourists and visitors whose visas expired while they were unable to leave the UAE due to flight cancellations and airspace closures

• Residents and expatriates whose exit permits were affected by disrupted flights • Travellers on short-term visas — including visit, tourist or transit visas — who could not depart before visa expiry because of the crisis What travellers must provide Authorities said travellers seeking relief from the fine must provide proof that their overstay was caused by the disruption. Supporting documents include: • Cancelled flight tickets • Airline notifications confirming suspension of services • Airport advisories showing travel restrictions Immigration officials said applications should be submitted through the usual ICA channels, and travellers may be asked to present documentation to verify the circumstances of their overstay.