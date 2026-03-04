Study in Ireland: Rs 75 lakh scholarship now open for Indian students

Want to study in Ireland? The country’s state-funded National College of Ireland (NCI) is offering scholarships worth Rs 75 lakh for Indian postgraduate students.

The college announced the scholarships on February 28 as part of its 75th anniversary initiatives, aimed at strengthening academic collaboration between India and Ireland.

What the scholarships offer

According to NCI, the Rs 75 lakh scholarship pool will support 10 Indian students enrolling in selected postgraduate programmes.

The support will be awarded based on merit and financial need and will be provided in the form of tuition fee reductions.

The scholarships are available for postgraduate courses in:

Business Computing Psychology The college said the initiative is intended to help Indian students access international education while easing the cost of studying abroad. NCI President Professor Gina Quinn said the programme reflects the institution’s commitment to widening access and supporting students in building sustainable careers. She said the college, as a state-funded institution, focuses on delivering education aligned with employment outcomes. Robert Ward, Director of Marketing and International Development at NCI, said: “Our focus extends beyond access. As a state-funded institution committed to academic excellence, we prioritise delivering programmes that are directly aligned with employer needs. Indian students choosing National College of Ireland benefit from industry-integrated curricula, strong academic support systems and a clear emphasis on graduate employability. This scholarship initiative strengthens our ability to support talented students who demonstrate both academic merit and financial need.”