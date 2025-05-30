Home / Immigration / Suspension of student visa interviews will be brief, indicates US State Dept

Suspension of student visa interviews will be brief, indicates US State Dept

The US has paused global student visa interviews for social media vetting, but the State Department says the suspension will be brief and urges students to keep checking for appointments

Tammy Bruce
The US State Department says the suspension will be brief and urges students to monitor for updates (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
   
 
The US State Department has indicated that the current global suspension of student visa processing will likely be short, as the government intensifies its screening of applicants’ social media profiles. Speaking to reporters on Friday, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce sought to reassure prospective students, advising them to continue seeking visa appointments despite the delays.
 
“I would not be recommending that if this was going to be weeks or months,” Bruce said. “I can tell you that it’s something that would happen perhaps sooner than later.”
 
Bruce urged applicants to regularly monitor online platforms for updates. “Right now there might be some delay, and what I’m told to encourage people to do is to regularly check to see when those spaces open,” she added.
 
Why has the US paused student visa interviews globally?
 
On May 27, President Donald Trump’s administration asked consular missions across the world to pause new student visa interviews as part of plans to mandate all foreign students seeking to study in the US to undergo vetting of their social media activity.

Also Read

US, allies accuse N Korea, Russia of violating UN sanctions in arms deals

US ends $590 mn Moderna deal to develop bird flu vaccine using mRNA tech

US jails 2 men for smuggling plot that froze Indian family at Canada border

United, JetBlue in partnership to share routes and slots at JKF, Newark

A disillusioned Musk, distanced from Trump, says he's exiting Washington

 
Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed a cable asking US embassies all over the world to pause new visa interviews for foreign students. Rubio has also revoked visas for a large number of students who led demonstrations critical of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, using an obscure law that allows the removal of people deemed to go against US foreign policy interests.
 
Part of broader Trump crackdown on international students
 
It is one of a series of battles waged over education by Trump’s administration, which has rescinded thousands of visas, sought to ban Harvard University from accepting any international students, and vowed to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students.
 
New screening to focus on social media activity
 
The Trump administration had imposed social media screening requirements for students who were believed to have participated in protests against Israel’s military action in Gaza.
 
The federal government also said in April that it will screen the social media activity of immigrants and visa applicants for what it called “antisemitic activity.”
 
India urges US to issue student visas on merit
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged the US to ensure timely issuance of student visas based on merit. “We are looking at the situation. A visa is a sovereign right of a country. We would like to urge the US to give visas in time for students on merit,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. India, which sent nearly 330,000 students to the US in the 2023–24 academic year, stands to be particularly affected.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hope US gives Indian students visa on merit: MEA on US visa interview pause

US visa freeze hits Indian students: Who's at risk, what's next - decoded

Trump wants 15% cap on foreign students: What it means for Indians

Arrest 3,000 undocumented migrants daily: US govt to immigration officers

Germany to end 3-year citizenship option for migrants; 5-year path to stay

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesTrump’s immigration agendaBS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story