US visa freeze hits Indian students: Who's at risk, what's next - decoded

The Trump administration has ordered US embassies worldwide, including in India, to stop scheduling appointments for student visas while it moves to ramp up social media checks. The decision could disrupt the plans of thousands of students hoping to begin courses in the US this autumn and may damage the country’s reputation as a destination for study and research.

Who’s most affected?

“Quite simply, the students most affected will be those who have not secured an appointment and those who have already scheduled one,” Ajay Sharma, an immigration expert told Business Standard. “The rejection rate could rise, particularly for applicants whose posts have been liked, shared, or forwarded—especially if they are considered controversial. These could include politically charged posts or ones seen as antisemitic.”

Sharma added, “For those with appointments in the autumn, chances may be slim if they are flagged for such activity. In terms of safeguarding interests, remember that digital footprints are hard to erase, so deleting posts is pointless. It’s better to be prepared to explain why you made those posts if the visa officer questions them. Otherwise, your application could be rejected.”

Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration, said, “The move targets a narrow segment of applicants, often due to security, fraud, or policy-related concerns. It doesn’t apply to all students across the board. Generally, students linked—knowingly or unknowingly—to flagged institutions, suspicious financial documents, or perceived visa misuse may face temporary holds or outright rejections. That said, most genuine applicants from recognised universities and transparent profiles are not affected.”

Singh added, “Indian students applying to lesser-known or blacklisted institutions, especially those with high visa fraud cases in the past, are more vulnerable. Also, students who present incomplete documentation, inconsistencies in their academic or financial history, or show weak post-study plans—especially if they cannot convincingly answer why they wish to study in the US—might face scrutiny. STEM applicants generally have a smoother route, but even they can face delays if flagged by security clearance protocols.”

Impact on autumn intake

“For those planning to join in the August–September 2025 intake, this situation can create uncertainty and anxiety, especially for students still awaiting I-20 forms or those with pending visa appointments,” Singh said. “A delayed visa could mean deferring the semester, missing out on scholarships, or bearing higher rebooking costs for flights and accommodations. However, most reputed institutions are aware of these patterns and usually allow flexibility through deferred admissions or late arrivals.”

What does the order state?

An official memo says embassies and consulates will now be increasing their social media vetting for student and foreign exchange visas. “We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting,” the State Department said. It has not said what kind of social media content might be seen as unacceptable, but applicants must now list social media information dating back to 2019 on their forms.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote, “Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued.”

This order comes as President Donald Trump’s administration takes a tougher line on some of the country’s leading universities, accusing them of failing to deal with antisemitism during pro-Palestinian campus protests.

What can students do?

Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, posted this advice on social media:

* Check your embassy’s website regularly

* Stay in contact with your school’s international student office

* Be careful with what you post online

* Save communications and documents in case of delays

Piyush Kumar, regional director for South Asia, Canada and Latin America at IDP Education, said, “Our advice to the students and their families is to understand that this is a ‘temporary pause’ while the US consular sections incorporate and formalise the new process of social media vetting of applicants’ profiles. It is important to note that the temporary pause has been introduced for fresh applications only. Current appointments remain unaffected, and students will be expected to appear for their visa interviews as planned.”

Kumar added, “Students should remain calm, and given the new profile vetting parameter, mindful of their social media activity. It is important for them to understand the power of social media and ensure they uphold the status of being model, responsible global citizens. Students should stay updated through verified sources such as the US Embassy website or their social media handles for the most updated and unbiased information.”

Parikh said, “Foreign-born professionals make up 19% of all STEM workers and 43% of PhD-level scientists and engineers. They’re crucial in tech, engineering, and biomedical research.”

Practical steps to protect plans

Singh shared these suggestions:

* Apply early, as soon as you get your I-20, to give yourself more time to reapply if needed

* Double-check your documents, making sure your academic transcripts, bank statements, and intent letters are clear and verifiable

* Avoid agents promising ‘guaranteed’ visas, which often involve practices that could flag your file

* Stay in touch with your university, as many US universities help students with visa delays

* Consider applying to countries like Canada, the UK, or Australia as a backup

“For those who have never posted anything questionable, the best safeguard is to avoid posting content that could be seen as politically sensitive, critical of the US, or antisemitic,” Sharma said. “The simple advice is to steer clear of politics. Your goal is to study in the US—focus on that and stay away from political controversies for now. You’ll have the rest of your life to engage with those issues if you wish.”