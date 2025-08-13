Home / Immigration / US Visa Bulletin Sept 2025: Indian employment-based green cards may freeze

US Visa Bulletin Sept 2025: Indian employment-based green cards may freeze

September's US Visa Bulletin keeps Indian family F2A filings open but warns employment-based green cards may freeze by month-end due to high demand

US visa, H4, H1B
US Visa Bulletin Sep 2025, Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
The US State Department has released the September 2025 Visa Bulletin, setting out immigrant visa availability for the final month of the fiscal year. While most employment-based (EB) green card categories for India remain stuck and could become unavailable by the end of September, Indian family-sponsored F2A applications are still open for filing.
 

Family-sponsored category stays open for Indians

 
Indian lawful permanent residents can continue submitting green card applications for their spouses and minor children under the F2A category. The Dates for Filing remain current at 1 June 2025 for all countries in September, allowing immediate submission of adjustment of status applications.
 
However, the Final Action Date for this category is 1 September 2022. This means applications can be filed now, but will only be approved once visa numbers are available.
 

Employment categories risk hitting the limit

 
The Visa Office has warned that most employment-based annual limits may be reached in August and September 2025. If this happens, affected categories will become “unavailable” until the new fiscal year begins on October 1, when fresh visa allocations are released.
 
High demand and steady use of employment-based immigrant visa numbers this year are behind the potential freeze.
 

Possible EB-5 backlog for India and China

 
“The US Department of State has issued a warning indicating that EB-5 visa categories for India and China may soon face retrogression or backlogs,” Sukanya Raman, immigration attorney and country head at Davies and Associates law firm told Business Standard. “If this materialises, concurrent filing—which currently allows applicants to file for Employment Authorisation (EAD) and Advance Parole (AP) alongside their I-526E petition—will no longer be available to Indian-born applicants.”
 
She noted this would be a major change for those already in the US on non-immigrant visas, particularly applicants in unreserved EB-5 categories from high-demand countries.
 
“While the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 introduced reserved visa categories — including Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure — to promote investment in targeted areas, and these categories have generally remained current, even some reserved categories may experience backlogs due to rising interest and demand,” Raman said.
 

India’s employment-based final action dates unchanged

 
For September, India’s EB green card Final Action Dates are unchanged:
 
EB-1: 15 February 2022
EB-2: 1 January 2013
EB-3 (Professionals/Skilled Workers): 22 May 2013
EB-3 Other Workers: 22 May 2013
EB-4: Unavailable
EB-5 (Unreserved): 15 November 2019
EB-5 Set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure): Current
 

How the Visa Bulletin works

 
The US Visa Bulletin is the US government’s monthly update that tells applicants when they can file or expect a decision on their green card applications.
 
It has two main tables:
 
Dates for Filing: The earliest date applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications.
Final Action Dates: The date when an application can actually be approved, based on visa availability.
 
For employment-based adjustments, applicants can only file if their priority date is earlier than the date listed for their category and country in that month’s bulletin.
 

Family-sponsored final action dates for India – September 2025

 
F1 (Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): 15 July 2016 (unchanged)
F2A (Spouses and children of permanent residents): 1 September 2022 (unchanged)
F2B (Unmarried sons and daughters, 21+ years, of permanent residents): 15 October 2016 (unchanged)
F3 (Married sons and daughters of US citizens): 1 August 2011 (unchanged)
F4 (Siblings of adult US citizens): 1 November 2006 (unchanged)
 

Family-sponsored dates for filing for India – September 2025

 
F1: 1 September 2017 (unchanged)
F2A: 1 June 2025 (was 1 April 2025)
F2B: 1 January 2017 (unchanged)
F3: 22 July 2012 (unchanged)
F4: 1 December 2006 (unchanged)
 
What is the Visa Bulletin?
 
The Visa Bulletin is published monthly by the US Department of State. It helps green card applicants understand when they may move forward in the process.
 
Here’s how it works:
 
Dates for Filing: If your priority date is earlier than this date, you can submit your application paperwork, though your green card won’t be issued yet.
Final Action Dates: If your priority date is earlier than this cut-off, your application can be processed and potentially approved.
 
Applicants already living in the US may submit an adjustment of status application when their priority date is current. Those living abroad must apply for an immigrant visa through a US consulate.

Topics :US visaEB-5 visaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

