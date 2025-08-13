US Visa Bulletin Sept 2025: Indian employment-based green cards may freeze

The US State Department has released the September 2025 Visa Bulletin, setting out immigrant visa availability for the final month of the fiscal year. While most employment-based (EB) green card categories for India remain stuck and could become unavailable by the end of September, Indian family-sponsored F2A applications are still open for filing.

Family-sponsored category stays open for Indians

Indian lawful permanent residents can continue submitting green card applications for their spouses and minor children under the F2A category. The Dates for Filing remain current at 1 June 2025 for all countries in September, allowing immediate submission of adjustment of status applications.

However, the Final Action Date for this category is 1 September 2022. This means applications can be filed now, but will only be approved once visa numbers are available. Employment categories risk hitting the limit The Visa Office has warned that most employment-based annual limits may be reached in August and September 2025. If this happens, affected categories will become “unavailable” until the new fiscal year begins on October 1, when fresh visa allocations are released. High demand and steady use of employment-based immigrant visa numbers this year are behind the potential freeze. Possible EB-5 backlog for India and China “The US Department of State has issued a warning indicating that EB-5 visa categories for India and China may soon face retrogression or backlogs,” Sukanya Raman, immigration attorney and country head at Davies and Associates law firm told Business Standard. “If this materialises, concurrent filing—which currently allows applicants to file for Employment Authorisation (EAD) and Advance Parole (AP) alongside their I-526E petition—will no longer be available to Indian-born applicants.”

She noted this would be a major change for those already in the US on non-immigrant visas, particularly applicants in unreserved EB-5 categories from high-demand countries. “While the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 introduced reserved visa categories — including Rural, High Unemployment, and Infrastructure — to promote investment in targeted areas, and these categories have generally remained current, even some reserved categories may experience backlogs due to rising interest and demand,” Raman said. India’s employment-based final action dates unchanged For September, India’s EB green card Final Action Dates are unchanged: EB-1: 15 February 2022

EB-2: 1 January 2013 EB-3 (Professionals/Skilled Workers): 22 May 2013 EB-3 Other Workers: 22 May 2013 EB-4: Unavailable EB-5 (Unreserved): 15 November 2019 EB-5 Set-aside categories (Rural, High Unemployment, Infrastructure): Current How the Visa Bulletin works The US Visa Bulletin is the US government’s monthly update that tells applicants when they can file or expect a decision on their green card applications. It has two main tables: Dates for Filing: The earliest date applicants can submit their adjustment of status or immigrant visa applications. Final Action Dates: The date when an application can actually be approved, based on visa availability.

For employment-based adjustments, applicants can only file if their priority date is earlier than the date listed for their category and country in that month’s bulletin. Family-sponsored final action dates for India – September 2025 F1 (Unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens): 15 July 2016 (unchanged) F2A (Spouses and children of permanent residents): 1 September 2022 (unchanged) F2B (Unmarried sons and daughters, 21+ years, of permanent residents): 15 October 2016 (unchanged) F3 (Married sons and daughters of US citizens): 1 August 2011 (unchanged) F4 (Siblings of adult US citizens): 1 November 2006 (unchanged) Family-sponsored dates for filing for India – September 2025 F1: 1 September 2017 (unchanged)

F2A: 1 June 2025 (was 1 April 2025) F2B: 1 January 2017 (unchanged) F3: 22 July 2012 (unchanged) F4: 1 December 2006 (unchanged)