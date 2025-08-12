Home / Immigration / New Zealand to launch two new seasonal work visas from December 2025

New Zealand to launch two new seasonal work visas from December 2025

From December 8, 2025, New Zealand will offer two new seasonal work visas for roles in agriculture, tourism, food processing, and more

new zealand
Seasonal workers in agriculture and tourism will benefit from New Zealand’s new visa routes | Image: Bloomberg
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Do you want to live and work in New Zealand for a few years? To meet workforce demand during seasonal peaks, New Zealand will introduce two new visa categories — the Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV) and the Peak Seasonal Visa (PSV) — under the Accredited Employer Work Visa framework.
 
Available from December 8, 2025, these visas will allow accredited employers greater flexibility in hiring short-term workers for industries affected by environmental and production cycles, including agriculture, horticulture, tourism, and food processing.
 
“This will help fill urgent skill gaps while ensuring immigration rules remain fair and consistent,” said New Zealand’s immigration officials. Both visas will specify seasonal jobs, but officials will still check that the role offered genuinely matches the industry’s peak season.
 
Global Workforce Seasonal Visa
 
The GWSV is for skilled seasonal workers and is valid for up to three years. Applicants must have worked in a relevant seasonal role for at least three seasons in the past six years. Holders will also need to spend at least three months outside New Zealand each year to keep their eligibility.
 
• No Labour Market Test or proof of English language skills is required.
• Visa holders can move to other visa types if they meet the criteria.
 
Eligible roles include:
 
• Agricultural and horticultural mobile plant operators
• Agricultural technicians such as sheep or animal pregnancy scanners
• Chairlift operators, snow groomers, and snow makers
• Mountain or glacier guides, whitewater rafting guides, and outdoor adventure instructors
• Wine makers and winery senior cellar hands
• Shearers, slaughterers, and primary products inspectors
• Snow sports instructors and snowsport equipment technicians
 
Peak Seasonal Visa
 
The PSV is for entry-level or lower-skilled seasonal work and lasts for up to seven months. Applicants must have at least one season of relevant experience in the past three years and hold comprehensive health insurance. After the seven-month period, workers must take a four-month break before reapplying.
 
• No English language requirement.
• Employers must be endorsed by or work with Work and Income.
 
Roles covered include:
 
• Mussel or oyster farm workers
• Calf rearers and relief milkers
• Forestry workers
• Meat boners, slicers, and other meat process workers
• Seafood process workers
• Winery cellar hands and wool handlers
 
Conditions and restrictions
 
• Visa holders under both categories cannot sponsor partner or dependent visas.
• They may change employers only within the same visa type.
• Those switching from a student or work visa will keep interim work rights while their seasonal visa application is processed.
• These visas are not a pathway to permanent residence.
 
Officials said contract durations, industry cycles, and other indicators will be checked to ensure the visas are used for genuine seasonal needs, not as replacements for permanent roles.

Topics :New ZealandBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

