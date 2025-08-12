UK immigration raids: Hundreds, including Indian migrants, arrested

UK authorities have arrested hundreds of people, including several Indians, during a week-long crackdown on two-wheeler riders suspected of working illegally for delivery firms.

The Home Office said Immigration Enforcement teams carried out Operation Equalise between July 20 and 27 as part of a “nationwide intensification week of activity” targeting illegal working hotspots. The focus was on migrants operating as delivery riders.

A total of 1,780 individuals were stopped. Of these, 280 migrants and asylum seekers were arrested for working without the necessary documentation.

In one raid in Hillingdon, west London, officers arrested seven Indian nationals. Five were detained for illegal work activity.

“Illegal working undermines our border security and we're cracking down hard on it,” said Dame Angela Eagle, UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum. “That's why we have intensified our enforcement activity right across the UK to crack down on those who think they can evade immigration and employment laws.” Asylum support reviews and business penalties Following the operation, 53 individuals are having their asylum support reviewed, which could lead to accommodation or payments being suspended or withdrawn. The Home Office recently warned that those in the food delivery sector abusing the immigration system risk losing asylum support and could face removal from the UK.

In addition, 51 businesses — including car washes, restaurants and retail outlets — received Civil Penalty Referral Notices. They could face fines if found to have employed illegal workers without carrying out the required pre-employment checks. Funding boost for enforcement teams Immigration Enforcement teams will receive a £5 million boost from the £100 million border security investment announced last week. The Home Office said this would fund a “major surge” in enforcement raids in the coming months, allowing officers to revisit illegal working hotspots more often and improve intelligence gathering. “We continue to intensify our activity against those who think they can get away with working illegally,” said Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at the Home Office. “My teams have been taking action around the clock, all across the country.”

Seizures and police support Police forces supported the operation, seizing 71 vehicles — including 58 e-bikes — along with £8,000 in cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act and around £460,000 in illicit cigarettes. Linked to wider crackdown on illegal migration The arrests come alongside other measures to strengthen immigration enforcement, including stricter legal requirements for companies to verify employees’ right to work under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill. On Sunday, the Home Office confirmed that its “Deport Now Appeal Later” scheme will expand from eight countries to 23, including India. “For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end,” said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. “Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system.”