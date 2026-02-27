US visa denied despite Fifa WC tickets: Indian businessman explains ordeal

An Indian businessman’s dream of watching the Fifa World Cup 2026 came to an abrupt end when his wife and his US visa applications were rejected, despite holding confirmed match tickets.

The 26-year-old managing director, who said he earns Rs 25 lakh per annum, shared his experience in a social media post that has since gone viral. He wrote that he had applied for a B1/B2 visa under the Fifa Pass route but the interviewer refused the application after a brief exchange and did not speak to his wife.

What happened at the visa interview

Recounting the interaction, the applicant said the first question was about the purpose of travel. He replied: “Our purpose is to watch Fifa World Cup since we have been allocated Fifa Pass by the US authorities and in addition to that we might visit New York.”

He said the officer then asked about his salary and past travel. The applicant told the officer he earns Rs 25 lakh per annum and had only travelled to Oman outside India. According to the post, the officer issued a refusal under Section 214(b). “He handed a 214(b) slip and told you you're not eligible for this time. Officer didn't even ask my wife,” the applicant wrote on Reddit. ALSO READ: Canada visitor visa for Indians now takes 71 days; work permit 8 weeks Section 214(b) refusals are common in US visitor visa cases and are issued when officers are not satisfied that the applicant will return to their home country after the visit.

What is the Fifa Pass scheme In November 2025, the Trump administration announced the Fifa Pass programme, which allows those who have purchased World Cup tickets through Fifa to access expedited visa appointments. “If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritised appointments to get your visa,” Donald Trump had said at the time. Officials had also made clear that standard vetting would continue despite the faster appointment process. Social media reacts As the Reddit post circulated, several users pointed to limited travel history as a possible reason for the refusal.