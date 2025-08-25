Home / Immigration / Got a US Visa rejection? Here's how to tell if it is temporary or final

Got a US Visa rejection? Here's how to tell if it is temporary or final

A US visa rejection can mean two things - 221(g) or 214(b). Here's what each category under the Immigration and Nationality Act means for Indian applicants

Received a letter of rejection in your US visa application and now unsure how it will affect your travel or immigration plans? It all depends on whether you’ve been handed a 221(g) slip or a 214(b) refusal.
 
To clear the confusion, the US Embassy in India has explained the distinction between the two sections under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). Both mean a visa has not been granted at the time of the interview, but the reasons—and what you can do next—differ.
 

What a 221(g) means in US visa application

 
A Section 221(g) denial does not necessarily close the door. It means the application has been placed on hold, often due to missing documents or the need for additional administrative processing.
 
In such cases, the consular officer issues a notice outlining what is missing. Sometimes applicants must submit more paperwork, while in other cases they simply wait for the review to finish. If resolved, the case may still result in approval, but if nothing changes within a year, the application can be closed.
 
Mamta Shekhawat, founder of the study abroad platform Gradding.com, explained that a 221(g) slip can be issued for reasons such as:
 
• The embassy verifying your social media activity
• Submitted documents requiring further scrutiny
• Photographs not meeting technical standards
• Petition details not appearing in the Petition Information Management Service (PIMS)
• Your field being part of the Technology Alert List
• Your employer being a consulting firm, prompting checks on your work details
• National security or background checks
 

US visa colour codes and their meaning

 
When placed under administrative processing, applicants are usually given a colour-coded slip with a case number. It typically states:
 
“Your application for a nonimmigrant visa has not been refused. At present, your application must be suspended under section 221g of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended (INA), for further review\... Please be advised, however, we do not control the pace or scope of this review.”
 
The slip colours generally indicate:
 
White: documents missing or extra evidence required
Blue: further documents needed, but not for complex reasons
Pink: doubts about petition details, such as the job, qualifications or purpose of travel
Yellow: additional time needed for review, though no new documents are requested
 
According to Shilpa Malik, managing attorney at VisaNation Law Group PLLC, “The consulate issues a 221g blue slip when the consulate needs more supporting documentation.” By contrast, “the pink slip is used when the officer is suspicious of the information on the petition,” she said.
 

How 214(b) is different in US visa application (rejection)

 
Unlike 221(g), a Section 214(b) refusal is final for that application. It means the applicant failed to prove eligibility for the visa category. Reasons often include weak ties to the home country, unclear purpose of travel, or the officer not being convinced of the applicant’s intention to return.
 
Crucially, this decision cannot be overturned by sending more documents. Instead, the applicant must reapply, pay the visa fee again, and attend a fresh interview.
 
In short, while 221(g) is often a temporary hurdle, a 214(b) refusal closes the case unless a new application is filed.

First Published: Aug 25 2025

