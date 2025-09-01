US warns 3 lakh Indian students: Break laws, lose visa, face lifetime ban

Indian students in the US, be warned. If you break laws, your F-1 or J-1 visa could be revoked and you may never be allowed to return. The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a fresh caution, saying there would be “serious consequences” for those who violate American laws or face detention.

“US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” the US Embassy in India said in a post on X.

“Follow the rules and don’t jeopardize your travel. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right,” the post added. There are an estimated 337,630 Indian students studying in the US for the 2024 academic year. Just days earlier, the embassy had warned students that overstaying beyond the period permitted on their visa could lead to deportation and even a permanent bar on re-entry. New rules for Indian visa applicants From August 1, Indian applicants can no longer send a third party to collect their passports from US visa centres, except for those under the age of 18.

< Passports must be collected in person or sent by delivery. < For minors, a parent or guardian can collect the passport, but only with a signed letter of authority from both parents. < Scanned or emailed copies of this letter will not be accepted. The embassy has also rolled out a delivery service, allowing applicants to have their documents sent directly to their home or workplace for a fee of ₹1,200 per applicant. To use this option, applicants must log into their account on ustraveldocs.com and update their delivery preferences. Cuts to the Interview Waiver Program

From September 2, 2025, major changes will take effect in the Interview Waiver Program. Many applicants who previously did not need to attend an in-person interview will now be required to appear at a US Embassy or Consulate. Those affected include individuals applying for: H visas L visas F and M student visas J exchange visas E and O visas Age-based exemptions are also being scrapped, meaning children under 14 and adults over 79 must now attend interviews. Some visa types will not be affected by these changes. Exempt categories include: TECRO E-1 visas