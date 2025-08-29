No H-1B visa or OPT? 78% Indians will give up plans to study in the US

Studying in the United States may no longer be part of the big “American Dream” for many foreign students, especially Indians. With the H-1B visa programme facing an overhaul under the Trump administration and the Optional Practical Training (OPT) work route also under direct threat, doubts about the value of an American degree are deepening. Business Standard ran an online poll asking whether Indians would still consider studying in the US if there were no OPT for F-1 students and no chance of moving on to an H-1B. Out of nearly 1,200 respondents, a striking 78 per cent said they would not, while only 22 per cent said they would still pursue the opportunity.
Poll results across platforms
X (Twitter): Yes: 11.8 per cent No: 88.2 per cent
LinkedIn Yes: 19.3 per cent No: 80.7 per cent
Telegram Yes: 38 per cent No: 62 per cent
YouTube Yes: 16.4 per cent No: 83.6 per cent
Instagram Yes: 22 per cent No: 78 per cent
Overall response
Total votes: 1,187
Yes: 22 per cent
No: 78 per cent
Ritesh Jain, co-founder of LaunchEd, a study abroad consultation platform, told Business Standard, “The concern is real. For many Indian students, the value of a US degree is tied not only to education but also to post-study work opportunities through OPT and H-1B. If these pathways shrink, the return on investment looks weaker.”
He added that the US still offers strong academic quality and global recognition. “Students need to balance prestige with practicality. We may also see students shifting toward countries like Germany, Canada, or the UK, where clearer post-study options make the investment more secure,” Jain said.
H-1B visa is in for major shake-up
The Trump administration is preparing sweeping changes to the H-1B programme, the most sought-after visa among Indian IT professionals, as well as to the green card process, according to US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.
“I’m involved in changing the H-1B programme. We’re going to change that programme, because that’s terrible,” Lutnick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.
Indians remain the largest group of beneficiaries of the H-1B, which each year allocates 65,000 visas mandated by Congress and another 20,000 for graduates from US universities.
Later, in a social media post, Lutnick wrote, “The current H-1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire American.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced similar criticism. “These companies game the system. You have some of these companies that are laying off large numbers of Americans while they’re also getting new H-1Bs and renewing H-1Bs,” he said.
DeSantis added that while the visa was once considered a way to bring the “cream of the crop” from around the world, the reality today is different. “Most of them are from one country, India. There’s a cottage industry about how people make money off this system,” he said.
He pointed to the pressure created by artificial intelligence on jobs for young Americans. “So if that’s going to continue to produce dislocations, why would we be importing foreign workers when we have our own people that we need to take care of,” DeSantis said.
Social media reactions to the poll
Responses to the Business Standard poll show that students and parents are closely weighing costs against uncertain post-study options.
“Without OPT/H-1B, the ROI of a US degree becomes hard to justify if you’re not that rich who can afford to study in the US just because of the brand name. High cost, no industry exposure does not make sense,” said one user.
Another commented, “Rs 1 crore for a house and Rs 1 crore for a MS degree from the US, Indians are crazy but not mad.”
A poll participant added, “Without OPT or H-1B, the high cost of a US degree might not justify itself for many, as noted. However, the quality of education and global networking opportunities could still add value, depending on personal goals. Tough choice either way.”
Others raised concerns about America’s approach to Indian students. “H-1B visa doesn’t require a US degree. But it signals America’s openness to Indians. If that door shuts, why invest in studying in a country that doesn’t want us?” asked one user.
Another went further: “Who wants to go to a country that is so openly hostile to all immigrants now? Look at Las Vegas today, it is completely deserted. People don’t even want to go there for a vacation now. USA tourism industry is dead, forget about visa.”
Some urged a different path altogether. “Leave alone the reservation part. Isn’t it time we rallied for our country,” wrote a user.
To put into perspective, according to University Living's Indian Student Mobility Report 2023–2024, Indian students spent $12.5 billion on their education in total in the US.
• $7.2 billion on tuition
• $2.9 billion on housing
• $2.4 billion on other living expenses
Most Indian students spend between $30,000 (about Rs 26 lakh) and 60,000 (about Rs 52.6 lakh) per year, with an average of around $40,000–45,000 on tuition alone, the report showed.
Monthly housing costs range from $1,100 to 4,300 depending on the city, while other expenses like groceries and transport come to $900–1,200 per month.
Future of opt uncertain
The Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme is a vital channel for international students to gain work experience in the US. Nearly 200,000 foreign students took part in 2024, with another 95,000 using its STEM extension. That future is now in doubt.
Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, has pressed Congress to reduce or eliminate visa categories like OPT altogether.
Joseph Edlow, set to lead US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has previously said that F-1 students should not be given post-study work authorisation, arguing the current system violates US immigration law. His leadership could bring sweeping changes.
In addition, lawmakers are debating whether OPT should lose its exemption from payroll taxes. If that happens, students would see 15.3 per cent of their wages go towards FICA contributions—6.2 per cent each from student and employer for Social Security, and 1.45 per cent each for Medicare—leaving them with slimmer take-home pay.
Separately, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed ending the long-standing “duration of status” policy for international students and exchange visitors, replacing it with fixed terms. Such a change would directly affect OPT and internships.
“Fixed-term visas could shorten or complicate the post-completion window available for OPT, require separate extension filings, or create gaps between graduation and permissible work start dates,” said Prof M A Venkataramanan, pro vice-chancellor at FLAME University.
Planning ahead
Jain said Indian students must now think beyond a single pathway. “Students should plan with a long-term mindset. Don’t rely only on H-1B or OPT; instead, focus on the strength of the programme, global career options, and skills that are in demand everywhere. Countries like Germany, Canada, and Australia offer clearer residency and work pathways, and even within the US, strong networking and internships can open global opportunities. My advice: choose programmes that build transferable skills, keep options open across multiple countries, and prepare for a global career rather than depending on a single visa route.”