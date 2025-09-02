Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Malaysia is visa-free for Indians, but you could still be denied entry

Malaysia is visa-free for Indians, but you could still be denied entry

Malaysia allows 30-day visa-free entry for Indians, but travellers without proof of funds, return ticket, or stay risk being denied entry under NTL rules

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Malaysia is visa-free for Indians. But this doesn’t mean entry is guaranteed. Ten Indian travellers learnt this the hard way when they were denied entry at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in July.
 
The 10 were among 99 foreign travellers blocked from entering Malaysia during a special immigration operation on a Monday at KLIA Terminal 1. The move followed a seven-hour operation by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKSEM), targeting what they called high-risk flights.
 
Denied entry despite visa-free status
 
In a statement issued after the operation, AKSEM said over 400 passengers were screened. Of the 99 rejected, 80 were Bangladeshi nationals, 10 Indian, and nine Pakistani. All were men.
 
 
The incident comes at a time when Malaysia has extended its visa-free facility for Indian tourists until December 31, 2026. The extension is part of Malaysia’s push to attract more Indian visitors ahead of its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Visa-free, not rule-free
 
On August 31, 2025, the High Commission of Malaysia in India issued an advisory warning that, despite the visa-free status, many Indian travellers were being placed in the "Not To Land" (NTL) category and denied entry.
 
“Several Indian nationals have arrived at Malaysian airports and are placed in the 'Not To Land' (NTL) category by the Malaysian immigration authorities,” the advisory noted.
 
Passengers flagged under NTL are not allowed to leave the airport. Instead, they must wait inside the terminal until the airline that brought them takes them back to India. This could mean being stranded at the airport for hours or even days.
 
Why are Indian travellers being placed in NTL?
 
The advisory lists the following as common reasons:
 
• Insufficient funds for travel
• Unverifiable or missing accommodation details
• No genuine return ticket
• Suspected intent to violate immigration rules, such as seeking employment
 
30-day visa-free entry is not for work
 
The High Commission also flagged a surge in complaints involving fraudulent visa and job agents.
 
“Many unscrupulous visa/employment agents are misleading Indian citizens regarding employment in Malaysia under this scheme,” it said. “The 30-day visa-free entry scheme is not for employment in Malaysia. Indian nationals are advised to remain vigilant and avoid being cheated.”
 
Malaysia sees record number of Indian tourists
 
Malaysia continues to be a top travel destination for Indian tourists. According to Tourism Malaysia, around 1.13 million Indians visited Malaysia in 2024—up 71.7% from the previous year. The surge was helped by visa-free entry and better direct air connectivity. The government now hopes to welcome 1.5 million Indian tourists by the end of 2025.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

