US warns Indian visa holders: Post-approval checks can lead to deportation

The US Embassy in India on Saturday issued a fresh warning to visa holders, reminding them that visa monitoring does not end once a visa is approved. This comes as part of a broader immigration crackdown by the United States government.

“US visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued,” the embassy posted on X. “We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they follow all US laws and immigration rules – and we will revoke their visas and deport them if they don’t.”

The embassy’s message serves as a caution for those travelling to the US on both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, including tourists, students and workers. Anyone found violating immigration rules, overstaying visas or misrepresenting information could face consequences even after arriving in the US.

Social media now part of background checks The embassy has also reminded applicants that they are now required to list their social media history on the DS-160 visa application form. “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used in the last five years on the DS-160 visa application form,” the embassy wrote. “Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.” The policy, introduced earlier but reiterated recently on the embassy’s channels, reflects a tougher stance on background checks. While passwords are not requested, all handles used on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn must be disclosed.

Applicants certify that the information provided is true before submitting the application. Misrepresentation or omission of accounts—even unused or forgotten ones—may be treated as dishonesty and affect future visa eligibility. What counts as a social media identifier? According to US government guidelines, a social media identifier is any name used by an individual on social platforms. This includes usernames or handles, even if the account is no longer active. The visa form lists specific platforms for which handles are required. If a person has used multiple accounts on the same platform, each must be listed separately.

Who must provide this information? The rule applies to nearly all immigrant and non-immigrant visa applicants, with a few exceptions. Applicants for diplomatic and official categories such as A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3 (except personal staff), G-1 through G-4, and NATO visas are not required to provide social media details. However, tourist visa applicants under the B-2 category, as well as students, workers and family-based visa applicants, must include this information. Here’s what this means for B-2 tourist visa applicants: • All usernames or handles used in the last five years must be listed • This applies even if the applicant no longer uses the platform

• Each account on every listed platform must be mentioned individually • No passwords are required—only the identifiers • Failure to list a handle may be treated as misrepresentation What if someone has no social media? Applicants without any social media presence can answer “None.” The form allows for this response and the absence of an account will not count against the applicant. However, the embassy cautions that all responses must be honest and complete. Inaccurate or incomplete information can delay processing or lead to refusal. What is the US government doing with the data? The information provided is used to assess whether an applicant qualifies for a US visa under current immigration law. Consular officers do not request passwords or access to private messages.