The United Arab Emirates recently launched a new route to its Golden Visa, allowing Indians to secure long-term residency without investing in property or business. Instead, the visa will be granted through a nomination process, with a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh). India and Bangladesh are part of the initial pilot phase, and a consultancy named Rayad Group has been appointed to run the process in India.

But this is just one among many categories of golden visas offered by the UAE government.

The nomination-based Golden Visa adds to the country’s wider residency offerings for investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and high-achieving individuals. Unlike traditional routes that rely on asset ownership or business investment, this one allows residency without maintaining any physical or financial stake in the UAE.

UAE Golden Visa eligibility Who is eligible under the new nomination route This pilot scheme targets individuals with demonstrated or potential merit in areas like science, education, digital media, healthcare, finance, e-sports, maritime, and start-ups. Conditions include: • Nomination by authorised agencies such as Rayad Group, VFS Global, or One Vasco • Clean criminal and financial background • Vetting process including anti-money-laundering checks and social media reviews • Final approval by UAE authorities, regardless of nomination Applicants cannot self-nominate, and the AED 100,000 fee does not guarantee approval. ALSO READ: Passport-first moments rise: 32% visa surge from small-town India The visa, once issued, is valid for life. It also allows sponsorship of a spouse, unmarried daughters of any age, sons up to age 25, parents, and domestic staff.

Traditional Golden Visa options still available While the new route is being piloted, existing visa categories remain in place: Real estate investor: AED 2 million (₹4.7 crore) minimum property purchase, 10-year renewable visa Entrepreneur: AED 500,000+ business investment, 5–10 year visa Public investor: AED 2 million in company shares or deposits Talent-based categories: Includes doctors, PhD holders, artists, athletes, and frontline workers, generally for 5–10 years All categories require supporting documents and clearance from the UAE government. UAE Golden Visa application process Traditional investment routes: • Choose a category (real estate, business, financial)

• Compile documentation such as title deeds, medical checks, police clearance, and insurance • Apply through UAE portals like ICP or emirate-specific systems • Complete biometrics and receive Emirates ID Nomination-based pilot: • Verify eligibility with an authorised agency • Complete background checks, including social media audit • Pay AED 100,000 if shortlisted • Visa is issued remotely; agency assists with logistics What the Golden Visa fee covers, and what it doesn’t Though the AED 100,000 fee covers visa issuance, applicants may also face additional costs such as: • Relocation and housing • Private health insurance

• Agent or legal support • Children’s school or university fees The visa provides residency and sponsorship rights, but does not lead to permanent residency or citizenship. Why Indians may be cautious of UAE Golden Visa “Dubai’s golden visa is attractive due to its proximity to India,” Prashant Ajmera, immigration attorney at Ajmera Law Group told Business Standard. “For someone in Mumbai, travelling to Dubai is as easy as going to Kolkata.” However, he added that many golden visa holders use it more as a secondary residence or holiday base. “The extreme summer heat—often 45 to 50 degrees Celsius—makes year-round living impractical. Hotels charging $400 per night in peak season drop to $150 in summer because demand falls.”

Ajmera also pointed out that the UAE’s golden visa does not lead to permanent residency or citizenship. “That’s a major factor for Indian families who are evaluating long-term migration. For those with school-age children, Dubai’s schooling options are improving, but higher education still requires sending children to the US, UK, or Canada.” “Many Indian investors explore the golden visa route but often prefer countries where taxation, language, and long-term benefits align better with their future plans,” he said. Where to get help for UAE Golden Visa Those interested in applying can check eligibility and requirements on the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website. For applications in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) is the designated body.