UAE Golden Visa guide: How to apply, who qualifies, cost and routes

UAE offers multiple Golden Visa options for Indians, from property and talent-based routes to a new nomination pilot, covering long-term residency

Launched in 2019, the Golden Visa programme originally catered to high-net-worth individuals. Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)
Surbhi Gloria Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
The United Arab Emirates recently launched a new route to its Golden Visa, allowing Indians to secure long-term residency without investing in property or business. Instead, the visa will be granted through a nomination process, with a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh). India and Bangladesh are part of the initial pilot phase, and a consultancy named Rayad Group has been appointed to run the process in India.
 
But this is just one among many categories of golden visas offered by the UAE government.
 
The nomination-based Golden Visa adds to the country’s wider residency offerings for investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and high-achieving individuals. Unlike traditional routes that rely on asset ownership or business investment, this one allows residency without maintaining any physical or financial stake in the UAE.
 

UAE Golden Visa eligibility

Who is eligible under the new nomination route
 
This pilot scheme targets individuals with demonstrated or potential merit in areas like science, education, digital media, healthcare, finance, e-sports, maritime, and start-ups.
 
Conditions include:
 
• Nomination by authorised agencies such as Rayad Group, VFS Global, or One Vasco
• Clean criminal and financial background
• Vetting process including anti-money-laundering checks and social media reviews
• Final approval by UAE authorities, regardless of nomination
 
Applicants cannot self-nominate, and the AED 100,000 fee does not guarantee approval.
 
The visa, once issued, is valid for life. It also allows sponsorship of a spouse, unmarried daughters of any age, sons up to age 25, parents, and domestic staff. 
 

Traditional Golden Visa options still available

 
While the new route is being piloted, existing visa categories remain in place:
 
Real estate investor: AED 2 million (₹4.7 crore) minimum property purchase, 10-year renewable visa
Entrepreneur: AED 500,000+ business investment, 5–10 year visa
Public investor: AED 2 million in company shares or deposits
Talent-based categories: Includes doctors, PhD holders, artists, athletes, and frontline workers, generally for 5–10 years
 
All categories require supporting documents and clearance from the UAE government.
 

UAE Golden Visa application process

 
Traditional investment routes:
 
• Choose a category (real estate, business, financial)
• Compile documentation such as title deeds, medical checks, police clearance, and insurance
• Apply through UAE portals like ICP or emirate-specific systems
• Complete biometrics and receive Emirates ID
 
Nomination-based pilot:
 
• Verify eligibility with an authorised agency
• Complete background checks, including social media audit
• Pay AED 100,000 if shortlisted
• Visa is issued remotely; agency assists with logistics
 

What the Golden Visa fee covers, and what it doesn’t

 
Though the AED 100,000 fee covers visa issuance, applicants may also face additional costs such as:
 
• Relocation and housing
• Private health insurance
• Agent or legal support
• Children’s school or university fees
 
The visa provides residency and sponsorship rights, but does not lead to permanent residency or citizenship.
 

Why Indians may be cautious of UAE Golden Visa

 
“Dubai’s golden visa is attractive due to its proximity to India,” Prashant Ajmera, immigration attorney at Ajmera Law Group told Business Standard. “For someone in Mumbai, travelling to Dubai is as easy as going to Kolkata.”
 
However, he added that many golden visa holders use it more as a secondary residence or holiday base. “The extreme summer heat—often 45 to 50 degrees Celsius—makes year-round living impractical. Hotels charging $400 per night in peak season drop to $150 in summer because demand falls.”
 
Ajmera also pointed out that the UAE’s golden visa does not lead to permanent residency or citizenship. “That’s a major factor for Indian families who are evaluating long-term migration. For those with school-age children, Dubai’s schooling options are improving, but higher education still requires sending children to the US, UK, or Canada.”
 
“Many Indian investors explore the golden visa route but often prefer countries where taxation, language, and long-term benefits align better with their future plans,” he said.
 

Where to get help for UAE Golden Visa

 
Those interested in applying can check eligibility and requirements on the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) website. For applications in Dubai, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD) is the designated body.
 
The nomination-based model, while promising a simpler entry route, remains selective. UAE authorities continue to screen applicants based on merit and background—financial capacity alone is not enough.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

