Vietnam advisory for Indians travellers: Phu Quoc visa-free rules explained

The Embassy of India in Vietnam on Monday issued an advisory for Indian nationals travelling to the country, flagging concerns around visa rules for Phu Quoc Island and the risks linked to losing passports during travel.

Vietnam has become increasingly popular among Indian travellers, with official data showing 443,000 visitors from India in the first eight months of 2025.

Phu Quoc Island to is a much-loved destination due to its 30-day visa-free entry policy for certain foreign nationals, including Indians. However, the Embassy has cautioned that this exemption comes with strict limitations.

What visa-free entry to Phu Quoc allows

At present, Phu Quoc Island permits visa-free entry for certain foreign nationals, including Indian citizens. This exemption applies only to travel to and stay within Phu Quoc Island. It does not allow entry into mainland Vietnam under any circumstances.

Tourists either fly directly to the island or transit via international hubs without entering mainland Vietnam. Travellers using this route are expected to remain on the island throughout their stay. The advisory makes it clear that visa-free access is limited to Phu Quoc. Indian travellers cannot visit cities such as Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi without holding a valid Vietnamese visa. Why travellers may face issues The Embassy has warned that complications can arise in unforeseen situations. Travellers may need to leave the island due to medical emergencies, flight disruptions or other urgent reasons. In such cases, those without a valid visa for mainland Vietnam may face delays in accessing medical care, restrictions on movement and immigration-related complications.

“In view of the above, Indian nationals are advised to obtain an appropriate Viet Nam visa prior to undertaking travel to Phu Quoc, even if their itinerary is limited to the island,” the advisory said. It added that travellers choosing to go without a visa should be prepared for possible immigration-related issues if they need to travel beyond the island. Passport loss may delay return The Embassy also raised concerns about Indian nationals losing passports while travelling in Vietnam. In such cases, travellers must immediately file a police complaint in the jurisdiction where the passport was lost. This document must then be submitted to the Embassy of India in Hanoi or the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.