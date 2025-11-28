Visa-free entry to Russia? India and Moscow near final deal for travellers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India and Russia are moving towards a visa-free regime that would allow tourists to travel in groups without applying for visas, with both sides discussing the final details ahead of next week’s annual summit in Delhi.

Why are India and Russia pushing for visa-free group travel?

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters in Moscow on Thursday that technical issues linked to the proposal are expected to be addressed soon in discussions with India.

“We really hope that we will receive a positive decision from the Indian side in the very near future and will begin to coordinate the agreement itself,” said Nikita Kondratiev, director at the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development, speaking to the Russian daily Izvestia. “Among other things, we will work out the procedure for forming groups, the number of people in such groups, as well as the mechanisms of border crossing and interaction between tour operators.”

Russia had first opened the door to visa-free entry for some Indian groups last year. In February 2025, Moscow City Tourism Committee chairman Evgeny Kozlov explained how such exemptions work. “When a group of tourists is travelling together to Russia, the exact number should be mentioned in the document for the visit to qualify for visa exemption. For instance, in the case of Chinese tourists, the group should comprise 10-20 people,” he said. “The Russian government is negotiating with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to finalise the number of people per group eligible for this facility,” he added.

How significant is India for Russia’s tourism sector? India has become an important source of visitors for Russia and ranks second after China among distant foreign markets. “India is a priority market for us. Among far abroad countries, China is number one, followed by India. Indians are also known for being good spenders when they travel, with each person spending approximately $2,000 per trip,” said Kozlov at an event on January 29, 2025. Tourism figures reflect the rising interest. Moscow recorded 19.7 million visitors in the first nine months of 2024, including 61,000 from India, according to official data. The city expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach 6 million, driven by travellers from CIS countries, the Asia-Pacific region, India, the Middle East and other regions.

Would a visa waiver boost Indian travel to Russia? Travel platforms say a group visa waiver could make Russia more appealing for Indians considering international trips. “From an industry standpoint, removing visa requirements for group travellers could be a real boost for Indian tourism to Russia. It lowers the barrier for first-time visitors who find the visa process cumbersome and opens new opportunities for families, corporate groups and last-minute trips,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys, speaking to Business Standard. “This approach also aligns with our vision of a world without borders and a more globally empowered Indian passport. In a highly competitive global travel market, any measure that fosters convenience is bound to drive a notable increase in inbound tourism from India,” said Nahta.