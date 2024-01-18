Home / India News / 1,500 farmers, spouses invited as special guests for Republic Day parade

Farmer representatives of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and micro irrigation schemes have been invited, the official added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
In a first, about 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.

"This is for the first time, farmers have been invited as special guests for the Republic Day parade. About 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been selected from across the country, a senior agriculture ministry official told PTI.

Farmer representatives of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and micro irrigation schemes have been invited, the official added.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda will host lunch for the farmers after the parade.

Around 500 farmers were invited as special guests during last year's Independence Day.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

