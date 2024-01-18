Corporate India on overdrive to celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration

As Ayodhya readies itself for the glittering, much-awaited consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, and as millions of pilgrims and devotees pour into the holy city for the momentous event, companies are rushing to do their bit and be a part of the mega celebrations.

Some are offering a part of their profits as donations, telcos are beefing up the number of cellular towers to ensure better connectivity, and there are those distributing jalebis and food platters.



Take Reliance Jio. It has upgraded its network in Ayodhya and increased the number of towers in the city for both 4G and 5G networks so that pilgrims who come for the inauguration ceremony do not face any issues with connectivity.

Reliance Industries has also set up a water distribution stall and will hand out free packaged water to devotees. RIL sells the packaged water under the brand, Independence.

Not to be outdone, Adani Wilmar, under its Fortune brand, plans to distribute over 25,000 jalebis (which is supposed to be Lord Ram’s favourite dessert) over seven days. The jalebis will be in the shape of its logo. There are also plans to introduce a pakoda platter, made with the brand’s products, at 10 snack shops across Ayodhya. And then there will be a ‘mega-bhog' for over 5000 people, which will feature foods prepared with the brand’s products.

Ayurveda major Dabur India has decided to donate a portion of the profits from all Dabur products sold between today and January 31 to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust set up by the government for the construction and management of the Ram Mandir.

“We have committed to donate a portion of the profits generated from the sale of our products from today till 31 January to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Besides ramping up the distribution of our products in the city anticipating the demand surge for daily essentials, we are also creating special experience zones where visitors and pilgrims can touch, feel and experience our range of products like Real juices, Dabur Amla hair oil and Dabur Vedic Tea,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at Dabur India, told Business Standard.

Dabur has also tied up with dhabas and eateries on the Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi highways leading to Ayodhya.

Mangaldeep, ITC’s agarbattis to diffuse fragrance throughout the temple precincts.

The brand has also installed two agarbatti stands at Ram Ki Phedi, where devotees can light incense sticks and offer their prayers to Lord Ram. In addition, it has set up puja outlets and platforms for devotees at the river's ghats.

ITC will also be donating its dhoop (incense cones) for a period of six months from the temple’s opening date.

Dairy company Nova Dairy said that it would provide 100 tonnes and 1500 kg of ghee for the preparation of the prasad (offerings) at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

“We are deeply honoured and humbled that the Ram Mandir committee has chosen our ghee for such a significant and sacred event. Purity has constantly been our top priority, and we are proud that our ghee lives up to the requirements of purity in this ritual,’’ said Ravin Saluja, director with Sterling Agro Industries.

Not to be left behind, Havells India is providing lighting solutions on the temple premises. The company is installing linear in-ground lights, spot in-ground lights and 24 carat gold-plated spotlights around the idol of lord Rama in the temple.

“The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir marks a historic milestone. Havells has supplied and meticulously installed, tested, and commissioned highly customised architectural lighting elements, crafted from materials such as aluminium and brass,” said Prag Bhatnagar, president, Havells India.

“Pillars, columns, and intricate architectural carvings come to life through our in-ground lighting, providing a focused beam, controlled angles, and unobtrusive illumination,” Bhatnagar added.

Beverage major Coca Cola India too has jumped into the fray to try to participate in the celebrations. The company has started activations in the Hindi language for the first time ever in a brown colour theme for branding, as mandated by the government.

The maker of Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite has placed 50 reverse vending machines in the city to help curb pollution. The focus is on ensuring the supply of products in the affordable range of Rs 10 and Rs 20.

Moreover, the company is placing coolers and boards to deck up stores and increase the business for local shopkeepers. It is also setting up changing rooms for devotees in the city.

Ride-hailing firm Uber has started its electric auto-rickshaw service in Ayodhya under its popular category, Uber Auto. The company has announced its commitment to offer convenient, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions as the footfall to the holy city is expected to soar in the coming days and months.

Following the launch of its electric auto-rickshaws, Uber will start operating UberGo, its most affordable car product, and Uber Intercity, the fast-growing mobility product that will support all inter-city travel needs to and from Ayodhya. This comprehensive approach aims to connect the temple city to various destinations, contributing significantly to tourism, travel, and the economic growth of Uttar Pradesh.

“We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia “With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims, but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city’s tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth.”

Similarly, Green Cell Mobility, an electric mobility solutions provider, will be deploying 150 intra-city electric buses in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. This fleet will be used for an estimated 2 million devotees within Ayodhya from mid-January to the end of February.