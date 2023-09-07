$1.8 bn recovered from economic offenders: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has revealed that India has recovered assets worth over $1.8 billion from economic offenders and fugitives in the last four years following the introduction of the Economic Offenders Act by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has also helped attach offenders' assets worth more than $12 billion since 2014 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Jitendra Singh made these disclosures during the inaugural address at the first-ever "International Day of Police Cooperation" event held at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters in Delhi.

The United Nations General Assembly resolution designated September 7 as the International Day of Police Cooperation, aligning with Interpol's centenary year.

During his address, the Union minister noted a significant increase in the extradition of criminals and fugitives, especially after India hosted the 90th Interpol General Assembly in October 2022.

Highlighting the improvement in returning criminals/fugitives to India, Singh credited enhanced cooperation in policing between India and other countries following the Interpol General Assembly. He also mentioned that in 2022, 27 criminals/fugitives returned, and in 2021, 18 returned, while 19 have already returned this year.

Commenting on the upcoming G20 Summit, Singh spoke on India's proactive role in addressing corruption and asset recovery. He also spoke on the progress made in law enforcement cooperation through information sharing, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms, and enhancing the integrity and effectiveness of anti-corruption authorities.

2023 will be celebrating the "Diamond Jubilee Year" of the CBI. The minister commended CBI for gaining the public's trust and adapting to evolving challenges in the digital era, calling CBI India's premier investigative and anti-corruption agency.

During the event, police medals were awarded to CBI officers.

