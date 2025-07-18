₹1,950 crore CGD project in Bankura, Purulia to be completed by FY30

The Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal's Bankura and Purulia districts aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to 555,000 households, over 250 commercial units, and more than 35 industrial consumers, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the project that aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to both retail households and industrial projects in the two districts of West Bengal.

The project will establish 29 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicular fuel across the two districts in line with authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), a statement said.

ALSO READ: IBA pitches for ₹10,000 per unit subsidy for household biogas plants The project is scheduled for completion by March 15, 2030. Once operational, it is expected to serve a population of over 65 lakh with cleaner, reliable, and cost-effective fuel solutions, Bharat Petroleum said. According to BPCL Director (Refineries) and acting Chairman & Managing Director, Sanjay Khanna, the initiative marks a significant step towards expanding access to clean and affordable energy in India. The project is also expected to create over 15 lakh man-days of direct and indirect employment, supporting local economies in Bankura and Purulia. The CGD network will contribute to India's net-zero ambitions by promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.