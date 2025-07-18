₹1,950 crore CGD project in Bankura, Purulia to be completed by FY30

The Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal's Bankura and Purulia districts aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to 555,000 households, over 250 commercial units, and more than 35 industrial consumers, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for the project that aims to provide Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to both retail households and industrial projects in the two districts of West Bengal.
The project will establish 29 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations for vehicular fuel across the two districts in line with authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), a statement said.
The project is scheduled for completion by March 15, 2030. Once operational, it is expected to serve a population of over 65 lakh with cleaner, reliable, and cost-effective fuel solutions, Bharat Petroleum said.
According to BPCL Director (Refineries) and acting Chairman & Managing Director, Sanjay Khanna, the initiative marks a significant step towards expanding access to clean and affordable energy in India.
The project is also expected to create over 15 lakh man-days of direct and indirect employment, supporting local economies in Bankura and Purulia.
The CGD network will contribute to India's net-zero ambitions by promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels.
It is projected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 27 per cent, or 191,000 metric tonnes over 25 years equivalent to planting nearly 3.46 lakh trees annually.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app