1 killed, 4 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

Five workers were present at the site during the mixing of metal and acid, a highly reactive process that triggered an explosion

Explosion
The local police are probing the incident, and an offence is likely to be registered after the authorities file a report. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Palghar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
One worker was killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Friday.

The blast occurred at Limbani Salt Industries around 7.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Five workers were present at the site during the mixing of metal and acid, a highly reactive process that triggered an explosion, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell.

He said one of the workers was killed on the spot, while two others sustained extensive burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing critical care.

Two more workers stationed a little farther escaped with minor injuries, and their condition is said to be stable, the official said.

Emergency teams, including the fire brigade and disaster management personnel, quickly reached the site and brought the situation under control.

The local police are probing the incident, and an offence is likely to be registered after the authorities file a report, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraexplosionDeath toll

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

