1 killed, 4 injured in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

One worker was killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Friday.

The blast occurred at Limbani Salt Industries around 7.30 pm on Thursday, they said.

Five workers were present at the site during the mixing of metal and acid, a highly reactive process that triggered an explosion, said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell.

He said one of the workers was killed on the spot, while two others sustained extensive burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing critical care.