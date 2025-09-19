The transport authority of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has directed app-based taxi and auto rickshaw aggregators to follow the base fare of black-and-yellow taxis until the government decides on separate rates for them.

The three aggregator firms -- Uber, Ola and Rapido -- were supposed to incorporate the existing fare structure of black-and-yellow taxis in their mobile applications before 5 pm on September 18. In a letter dated September 16, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) said the existing fare of black-and- yellow taxis is Rs 20.66 per km for non-AC vehicles and Rs 22.72 per km for AC vehicles. The three firms should implement it as base fare until the new rates for app-based taxis and auto rickshaws are finalised, it said.

Bharat Kalaskar, secretary of MMRTA, told PTI that the base fare can be discounted by 25 percent when the demand is low, while a 1.5 times surge is allowed during a high-demand period. "We had convened a meeting of them (aggregators) and they have agreed to implement it," said Kalaskar, who also holds additional charge as additional transport commissioner of Maharashtra. Representatives of app-based drivers' unions were also present, he said. The MMRTA also directed in the letter that the drivers will get 80 percent share of the fare. Sources said the transport authority took the decision under pressure from the unions of drivers of app-based taxis and auto rickshaws, who threatened an agitation if the government failed to give them a fare hike.