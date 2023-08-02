Home / India News / 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, death toll climbs to 9 since Mar

1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, death toll climbs to 9 since Mar

Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:30 PM IST
One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday.

"This morning, one of the female cheetahs - Dhatri (Tiblisi) -- was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted," the statement read.

While 14 cheetahs -- seven males, six females and one female cub -- are kept in the bomas in Kuno, a female cheetah is out in the open and is being intensively monitored by a team. Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, the statement said.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:30 PM IST

