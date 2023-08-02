Home / India News / Mobile Internet to remain shut in Nuh, other places in Haryana till Aug 5

Mobile Internet to remain shut in Nuh, other places in Haryana till Aug 5

The Haryana government on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Violence broke out at several places after stones were pelted during a religious procession and cars set on fire in Nuh on Monday.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
The Haryana government on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order in the wake of the communal clashes.

Besides Nuh, the services will remain snapped in Faridabad, Palwal and the territorial jurisdiction of sub-division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district.

The government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till August 2 in view of the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace.

The order to extend the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till August 5 was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad Wednesday evening.

"This order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram in the state of Haryana and shall be in force up to 05.08.2023 (23:59 hrs)," according to the order.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Farldabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts.

"And whereas, after assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation as well as recommendation of the Deputy Commissioners, I am of this view that there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and in the territorial jurisdiction of Sub Division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurugram on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being or could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services," it said.

Therefore, the mobile internet suspension is being extended in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, the order said.

The suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (only bulk SMS and excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except the voice calls, has been ordered in the jurisdiction of district Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of Gurugram district, it said.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

