Home / India News / Railways withdraw statement on mental condition of accused RPF constable

Railways withdraw statement on mental condition of accused RPF constable

The Ministry withdrew its press release saying that in the last Periodical Medical Examination of Railway Protection Force constables, no medical ailment/ condition was detected in Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Undated photo of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary who fired from his automatic weapon, killing four

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Railways on Wednesday said in a statement that no mental ailment was detected in the last periodic medical examination of the RPF constable accused in the Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting incident but withdrew it within hours.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable Chetan Singh (33) is accused of gunning down his senior colleague Tika Ram Meena and three passengers aboard the moving train near Palghar railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of Monday with his automatic weapon, officials had said. He was nabbed later.

Following media reports claiming that the constable suffered from "abnormal hallucinations" and was diagnosed with serious anxiety disorder, the Ministry of Railways in a statement said that the matter is being investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Borivali.

"In this regard, it is stated that there is system of Periodical Medical Examination (PME) of Railway Protection Force constables, and in the last PME, no such medical ailment/ condition was detected," it said.

In the evening, the statement was withdrawn.

"The press release has been withdrawn," a Railway spokesperson said, without elaborating.

On July 31, around 5:23 am, on duty, RPF train escort staff Constable Chetan Singh shot his in-charge ASI Meena using his service ARM rifle (AK-47) while he was performing duty in the B-5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Express at Vaitarna railway station, the railways said.

He also shot dead three passengers.

Singh was apprehended by officers and staff of RPF Post, Bhayandar, and handed over to the local police in Borivali for further legal action.

A high-level committee headed by an ADG of the RPF has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Also Read

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Bihar: Railway track illegally sold to scrap dealer; 2 RPF staff suspended

Empty rake of local train derails near Mumbai; no casualty, train ops hit

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Parents save Rs 210 crore under Chhattisgarh govt's education scheme

36 govt websites faced hacking incidents in first six months of 2023

Uttar Pradesh to leverage agri waste value chain for power generation

Cheetahs developing thick coats in anticipation of African winter: Experts

Topics :Railways violenceMental health

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story