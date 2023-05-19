Home / World News / 1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

1 person killed, 3 injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

At least one person was killed and three others have been injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Peshawar, Geo News reported on Thursday

ANI Asia
At least one person was killed and three others have been injured after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded in Peshawar, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The explosion took place when the motorcycle was being repaired on Wednesday in the provincial capital. Peshawar is the sixth largest city in Pakistan and the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The blast took place after a bomb planted in a motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred when the motorcycle was being repaired," the police officials said, according to Geo News.

The incident happened close to a hotel on Ring Road in Peshawar city.

According to the police, the motorcycle's owner is among one of the three injured, and one of the injured is in critical condition.

A 200-gram improvised explosive device (IED) was utilised in the explosion, according to a statement from the bomb disposal team. According to the authorities, family-related incidents frequently involve IED use, Geo News reported.

Investigation of the explosion is underway. Further details awaited.

