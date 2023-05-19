Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload 2-hr-long videos: Musk

Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2023

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that Twitter is launching a new feature which will help users who work with long-form video content.He took to the social media network and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. He said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!"This tweet from Musk amassed a lot of reactions from users. Many people appreciated the move while others slammed the announcement. "Twitter is the new Netflix," said a user.Another person remarked, "For someone like me who uploads a lot of videos this is a big deal! size and time limits have been a big headache historically. Excited to share more on Twitter and depend less on YouTube."Another user added, "RIP YouTube."This comes after the billionaire revealed his plans of bringing new features to the platform including adding calls and encrypted messaging.Ever since Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been making several changes to the social media platform.