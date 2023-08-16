10,000 new Self Help Group will be set up in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, during 2023-24, a target has been fixed to set up 10,000 new Self-Help Groups, Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin said here on Wednesday.

Chairing the state-level, third District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here, Stalin said under the Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana--National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), 10,000 new SHGs would be set up during 2023-24 with objectives including social mobilisation and Rs 15 crore fund has been allocated.

For 5,000 SHGs, a Community Investment Fund of Rs 75 crore and for 3,000 village poverty eradication sangams, Rs 7.50 crore fund for poverty alleviation has been earmarked.

For purposes including providing basic training for members of the new 10,000 SHGs, Rs 3.30 crore has been set apart and for goals including financial management-refresher courses for 12,287 village level federations and similar 388 units at block level, Rs 24.96 crore has been allocated. The Chief Minister urged officials to ensure that the benefits under the scheme reached the intended beneficiaries completely.