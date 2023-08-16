Home / India News / Govt clears Rs 20,000 cr Navy projects to be built by Hindustan Shipyard

Govt clears Rs 20,000 cr Navy projects to be built by Hindustan Shipyard

The FSS would provide fuel, food, ammunition and spare parts to ensure the continued operational readiness of warships of different fleets of the Navy at all times during operations

ANI General News
Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In a major boost for the Indian Navy, the Centre on Wednesday gave final clearance to a project to build five fleet support ships for the maritime force which will help it to replenish its warships with fuel, food and ammunition.

The five vessels would be built by the Visakhapatnam-based defence ministry's Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The ships to be built indigenously would also boost the Aatmanirbharta or the self reliance goals of the Indian Navy in line with the government directives.

"Around Rs 20,000 crore project was given final clearance by the Central government in a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The five Fleet Support Ships will be built by the HSL with the support of multiple Indian private sector small and medium enterprises," government sources told ANI.

The project is expected to create thousands of new jobs for a long period and boost the capabilities of industries aligned with the project, they said.

The FSS would provide fuel, food, ammunition and spare parts to ensure the continued operational readiness of warships of different fleets of the Navy at all times during operations.

As per the plan, HSL is expected to deliver all the ships in about eight years .

Each ship will be weighing around 45,000 tonnes. HSL had been nominated by Indian Navy for the construction of five Fleet Support Ships.

Also Read

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Govt signs Rs 19,600-crore deal to buy patrol, missile vessels

Not 'concubine', just a woman: SC's handbook combating gender stereotypes

960 rescued, over 10K taken to safer locations in HP, U'khand, Punjab: NDRF

TN govt launches India's first-ever night street racing circuit in Chennai

Stone pelting on trains continues in Kerala, Vande Bharat window damaged

Himachal surpasses average rainfall for entire monsoon in 54 days

Topics :Indian NavynavyHindustan Shipyard

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story