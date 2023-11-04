10 arrests made so far: Himachal Pradesh Dy CM Agnihotri on Crypto fraud

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has said that the government has unearthed a big digital fraud and arrested 10 people so far in the crypto fraud case.

Addressing the press conference, the Himachal Deputy CM said, "The kingpins of the cryptocurrency fraud will not be tolerated. Ramdas Athawle had written a letter to us and had demanded an investigation into the matter. We have arrested 10 people and more 50 could be arrested in this case. I assure you that more arrests will be made. There is nearly an involvement of 5000 crore rupees, with one lakh people involved and 2.5 lakhs identity used. It is known that the matter is operated from Dubai. Earlier there were 8 complaints now police have received over 300 complaints."

"Over 100 people have earned 200 crore rupees. One person from the Sarkaghat area of Mandi has earned 200 crore rupees and he is in Dubai without a visa we have issued a look out notice against him. Another person from Una, Abhishek has been arrested," he added.

Himachal Deputy CM further appealed to the people not to invest in such frauds when even SEBI did not give clearance.

"Over 80 phones have been seized and some government employees have been investigated who left their jobs and joined this business. Some policemen also fell into this fraud. So far four people have been identified as the kingpins in the matter. Nearly 8.5 Crore rupees property has also been seized. I would appeal to people not to invest in such fraudulent means. SEBI has also not given any clearance in these matters," he added.

The scammers behind this Crypto scam used 'Korvio Coin' (KRO) and promised the investors of high returns over a short time frame.