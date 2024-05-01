100 Schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threats; Delhi Police suspects hoax

(This report has been updated)



Several schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were rattled by bomb threats on Monday, prompting swift evacuation measures and heightened security protocols.

Earlier in the day, news agency ANI had reported that five schools in Delhi and one in Noida had received an email with the bomb threat. However, a report by Indian Express states that around 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received similar threats.



Director of Delhi Fire Services stated that they had received calls from 60 schools regarding bomb threats. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel Schools affected by the emails include Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School (DPS) branches in Dwarka and Noida, and Amity International School in Pushp Vihar and Saket, according to ANI.

In a statement issued by the principal's office of Delhi Public School, Noida, it was confirmed that the school had received a threatening email, prompting the immediate closure and evacuation of students. Similar measures were adopted by Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar and Amity International Schools, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals on campus.

In response to the threats, law enforcement agencies swiftly launched search operations to ensure the safety of students and staff members.

Students were promptly evacuated from the premises as a precautionary measure, with authorities directing them to return home safely. Delhi Police, along with bomb disposal squads and fire services, were deployed to conduct thorough searches and investigations at the targeted schools.





Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Delhi Police stated that the bomb threat to schools "appears to be a hoax call", urging the public to not panic. The ministry assured that security agencies were taking steps as per protocol. Delhi Police indicated that the threatening emails appeared to follow a pattern, with multiple recipients and no specific timeline mentioned. An ongoing investigation is underway to trace the origin of the emails and ascertain the credibility of the threats.

This incident echoes similar security scares in the past, including a bomb threat received by Delhi Police School in R K Puram earlier this year and a hoax bomb threat targeting Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, last year. Law enforcement agencies remain vigilant, urging the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities promptly.