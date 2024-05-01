Home / India News / Two Delhi schools receive bomb threat; police, detection squad at spot

Two Delhi schools receive bomb threat; police, detection squad at spot

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 8:52 AM IST
Two Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats, they said.

The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed, they added.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

