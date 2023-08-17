Home / India News / 13 bodies recovered, NDRF rescue operations enter 4th day in Shimla

13 bodies recovered, NDRF rescue operations enter 4th day in Shimla

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions of Indora and Fatehpur in the Kangra district

ANI
(Picture: ANI twitter) According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday said a total of 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide struck the Summer Hill area of Shimla earlier this week, have been recovered.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Inspector Naseef Khan said, "The rescue and search operation has been underway for 4 days. The Army, SDRF and the police are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations here. Of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered so far."

Earlier a family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away following a landslide triggered by Monday's cloudburst.

According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force officials informed on Wednesday that choppers belonging to the Western Air Command carried out over 50 sorties over the last 48 hours, rescuing over 780 citizens in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions of Indora and Fatehpur in the Kangra district.

He took stock of the ongoing evacuation efforts in the flooded downstream of Pong Reservoir and other relief works. Interacting with people in relief camps at Damtal and Shekhpura, the CM enquired about their well-being while assuring them of all possible assistance from the government.

The state government on Wednesday said that at least 71 people have been killed in the recent rain-related incidents.

"More damages have occurred during August 13,14 and 15 than in July. The death toll is 71 and there has been a loss of Rs 7,500 crore, this estimate could increase because now people are involved in rescue and relief works and a detailed estimate will take time," an official said.

Topics :NDRFShimlalandslideHimachal PradeshFloods

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

