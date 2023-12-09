Home / India News / 13 people arrested in ISIS terror conspiracy case following NIA raids

13 people arrested in ISIS terror conspiracy case following NIA raids

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, sources said

National Investigation Agency NIA
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 09:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A total of 13 people were arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday following searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Of the 44 locations being raided since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city, and one in Bhayander, they said.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and had formed a terrorist gang.

The terrorist organizations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.

Also Read

NIA raids 44 locations in K'taka, Maha in ISIS terror conspiracy case

Pune ISIS module exposed: Highly educated accused use code words, drones

NIA raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in ISIS radicalisation case

NIA files additional charge sheet against 9 in K'taka ISIS conspiracy case

NIA raids 31 spots in TN, Telangana to foil ISIS-inspired recruitment drive

Maha CM Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai

Socio-economic study of indigenous Assam Muslims to be conducted: Himanta

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

NIA raids 44 locations in K'taka, Maha in ISIS terror conspiracy case

Polarisation across world marked by social media growth, intolerance: CJI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ISIS terroristsISISMaharashtraKarnatakaTerrorsim

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 09:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story