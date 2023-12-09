Home / India News / MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

MoS Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief efforts in cyclone-hit Chennai

The Minister's agenda includes a comprehensive review of waterlogged areas, overseeing the distribution of relief materials

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 09:24 AM IST
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Chennai and meet government officials to see how the Centre can further help people and administration in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. "I'm travelling today to Chennai to visit flood-affected areas and meet government officials to see how our government can help people and the administration further. PM Narendra Modi's government has responded fast and decisively to support the government of Tamil Nadu with almost 1000 crores and to deploy the Navy and Air Force for relief and rescue operations," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X.

The Minister's agenda includes a comprehensive review of waterlogged areas, overseeing the distribution of relief materials, evaluating ongoing rescue missions and engaging with the residents who have been severely affected by the extensive waterlogging following the cyclone.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the donation of his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu's recovery from Cyclone Michaung havoc. The Chief Minister has also called on all MPs and MLAs to do the same.

"I donate my one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for recovery from the Michaung storm disaster. I request all the members of the assembly and parliament to donate funds," said MK Stalin in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Stalin also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5,060 crores amid the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers' Association has stepped forward to bolster relief efforts in Chennai after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across the state capital.

The association demonstrated its commitment to supporting the state government in the ongoing relief operations by contributing a day's salary of its members to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, an official release stated.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

As the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the severe cyclone, efforts are underway to extend necessary assistance to those affected.

In a briefing about the ongoing relief and restoration work in Chennai in the aftermath of the cyclone's landfall, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts have been deployed in the city for relief work.

He further informed that the state government was trying to pump out stormwater from the low-lying areas.

There was some relief for citizens as the Chennai Police restored traffic in the most roads in the city with continuous effort and coordination with other departments. Police was also seen in action in Adyar district as they undertook Milk distribution. The Police also pumped out water in VGP Selva Nagar, Velacherry, with co-ordination with other departments.

Police was also in action in Koyambedu District.Food packets were distributed to the needy people affected in the flood, in the New Colony Area. In Koyambedu District, Police teams distributed food to the needy people affected in the flood, at Valasaravakkam.

Meanwhile, amid a flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu's Chennai due to heavy rainfall caused due to Cyclone Michaung, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured all possible help from the Central Government, adding that the first instalment of the Central share to the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore has been released.

Topics :ChennaiRajeev ChandrasekharCycloneNatural Disasters

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 09:24 AM IST

