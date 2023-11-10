13 reasons behind lighting 13 Diyas on Dhanteras; all details inside

The Hindu celebration of Diwali, or the celebration of lights, goes on for five days. It starts with Dhanteras, which falls on the 10th November. Dhanteras, likewise called Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti, is a day of extraordinary importance in Hinduism.

Apart from looking for gold and silver, people mark different traditions and customs on this day. Individuals, on this day, get together to celebrate it with their loved ones as it is a much-awaited occasion and this year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, 2023 alongside Narak Chaturdashi.

Reason behind lighting 13 diyas on Dhanteras

The First Diya, near the dustbin facing South- Dhanteras is commended by lighting the first lamp outside the home, close to the dustbin, pointing toward the south. This custom is believed to help avoid untimely demise in the family, guaranteeing longevity and assurance.

The Second Diya: Put with Ghee in the Temple- Ghee is filled in the second light and set in the family temple. As well as carrying best of luck to the family, this act is viewed as propitious.

The Third Diya: Lit Before Goddess Lakshmi- For monetary profit and general progress throughout everyday life, it is a process to light the third light before Goddess Lakshmi.

The Fourth Diya: Before Tulsi Maa- A fourth light is lit before Tulsi Maa (holy basil). Generally, it is accepted to give joy, harmony, and prosperity into a family.

The Fifth Diya: At the Main Door- The fifth diya is put at the primary door of the house to eliminate negativity and infuse the environmental factors with positive energy.

The Sixth Diya: Under the Peepal Tree with Mustard Oil- A sixth light, loaded up with mustard oil, is held under the Peepal tree. Families are accepted to be safeguarded from monetary emergencies by it.

The Seventh Diya: In a close by Temple- The seventh light is said to give joy and profound favors to the family when lit in a temple close to the house.

The Eighth Diya: Close to the Dustbin- As the eighth light is put close to the dustbin, it represents the removal of bad powers and giving joy to the family.

The Ninth Diya: Outside the Toilet- To expand the progression of positive energy throughout everyday life, the ninth light is lit outside the washroom.

The Tenth Diya: On the Rooftop- The Tenth light is lit on the top of the house to represent the removal of darkness and the renewal of life.

The Eleventh Diya: Close to a Window-A Eleventh light is set almost like a window to assist with combating negative energies and carry inspiration into the home.

The Twelfth Diya: At the Most Elevated Point in the House-It is situated at the most elevated point inside the house, representing everybody's prosperity and great wellbeing.

The Thirteenth Diya: Decoration at the Intersection- Keeping the thirteenth light at the crossing point of the house adds to its stylish magnificence and improves the progression of positive energy.