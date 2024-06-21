Happy Vat Purnima 2024: Greetings and Quotes to share with loved ones

Vat Savitri puja is viewed as one of the most auspicious celebrations in Hinduism. The married women observe a one-day fast and pray for their husbands and families on this day. On Amavasya, also known as the New Moon day of the Jyeshtha month, they worship Vat, the Banyan tree. According to Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri falls on two days in the Jyeshtha month. In North India, celebrations are observed according to the Purnimanta lunar calendar. Others, on the other hand, use the Amanta lunar calendar. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp History behind the Vat Savitri puja After learning that Satyawan was destined to die within a year, Princess Savitri, who had fallen in love with him, promised to not let him die. Yamraj came to collect Satyawan's soul one year later, as predicted while cutting wood in the forest under a Banyan tree.

Savitri begs for his life, and Yamraj is moved by her devotion and spares her husband's life. The Satyawan-Savitri story tells the genuine bonding in a couple's relationship and the essence of a real married life.

Vat Savitri Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

As per the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi starts at 7:31 AM on June 21 and Ends at 6:37 AM on June 22.

Vat Savitri 2024: Wishes and Messages

• The festival of Vat Savitri symbolises love and marital bliss between husband and wife. Many wishes for Vat Savitri Vrat.

• May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Happy Vat Savitri Vrat.

• May Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva bestow their most precious blessings upon you during this Vat Savitri Vrat. On this fortunate day, I send my best wishes to you and your family.

• I wish you and everyone at home a very happy and blissful Vat Savitri Vrat.

• I sincerely hope and pray that Devi Savitri and the Gods grant you and your loved ones their most generous blessings on this Vat Savitri Vrat day.

• The festival of Vat Savitri Puja is here and so I am sending my best wishes to you and your husband. May the two of you stay together forever.

• On this Vat Savitri Puja, I pray to the Almighty to keep you and your spouse healthy and happy.

• Happy Vat Savitri Vrat to all mothers and sisters, a fast that brings prosperity, health, and longevity.

Happy Vat Savitri: Quotes

• “Vat Savitri Puja is not just a festival but a celebration of love, affection, and the bond shared by husband and wife.”

• “Dear husband, greetings for Vat Savitri Puja. I wish for your good health, peace of mind, and a long life. May you get all the happiness in this world.”

• “The festival of Vat Savitri Puja is here, and so I am sending my best wishes to you and your husband. May the two of you stay together forever.”

• “Dear husband, I have observed the Vat Savitri festival to pray for your long and healthy life. May you always remain in good health, and the love between us deepens with every passing day.”