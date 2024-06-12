Home / India News / Maintaining peace, law and order is Rajasthan govt's priority: CM Sharma

The chief minister congratulated all the policemen and officers. He saluted the brave soldiers, who were martyred while performing their duties

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that maintaining peace and law and order in Rajasthan is the state government's main priority.

With the motto of trust in the common man and fear in the criminals, the Rajasthan Police is performing its duties diligently, he said.

Sharma was addressing the state level function organized at the Rajasthan Police Academy here on the occasion of Rajasthan Police Foundation Day.

The chief minister congratulated all the policemen and officers. He saluted the brave soldiers, who were martyred while performing their duties.

"Rajasthan Police has set a unique example of bravery, dedication and public service in its glorious history of 75 years, which is proving to be a milestone in the direction of crime free Rajasthan," he said.

Sharma said the state government is continuously taking many big decisions for the safety of the common people due to which the crime figures have come down.

"The state government has taken many policy decisions in various matters, including SIT investigation in the paper leak case, formation of anti-gangster task force, reducing atrocities on women and Dalits, whose expected results are coming out," he added.

The chief minister said that Anti-Romeo Squad has been formed to promote women safety and empowerment.

By setting up Mahila Desk in 174 police stations, hearing of women complainants is being ensured, he added. Sharma assured that the state government and police are committed to protect the constitutional values.

On this occasion, the chief minister also announced allocation of Rs 1.5 crore for Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund, Rs 1 crore for Rajasthan Police Benevolent Fund and Rs 1.5 crore for Utsav Fund.

Director General of Police (DGP) UR Sahu said the Rajasthan Police will leave no stone unturned in strengthening the credibility and dedication of the police among the public.

Other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

