Home / India News / ED files case in Gujarat over alleged irregularities in Waqf property

ED files case in Gujarat over alleged irregularities in Waqf property

About nine premises of the accused and their associates are being raided across Gujarat by the Ahmedabad zonal office of the agency

waqf bill, waqf property
Centre has recently brought the Waqf Amendment Act, which it said will bring about transparency in Waqf operations and transactions | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched multiple searches in Gujarat as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged financial irregularities in certain Waqf properties in the state, official sources said.

A case has been filed by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking cognisance of a Ahmedabad Police FIR field against one Salim Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Mohammad Yasar Abdulhamiya Sheikh, Mehmud Khan Jumma Khan Pathan, Fezmohamad Pir Mohammad Chobdar, and Saheed Ahmad Yakubhai Sheikh.

They had "illegally" claimed to be trustees of the Kanch Ki Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, the agency said.

About nine premises of the accused and their associates are being raided across Gujarat by the Ahmedabad zonal office of the agency, the sources said.

The accused entered into "fraud" lease agreements, extorted rents from tenants, and submitted false affidavits to the Waqf Board.

The ED, a federal probe agency, suspects that the accused built shops on Trust's land and collected rent and committed "fraud and conspiracy" against the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Waqf Board for personal gains.

The Centre has recently brought the Waqf Amendment Act, which it said will bring about transparency in Waqf operations and transactions. The opposition has called it unconstitutional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Civil defence mock drill: What it is and what to expect during May 7

Kharge writes to Modi, demands all-party meet before caste census

India's May 7 blackout drills: How wartime prep affects civilian life

SYL canal row: SC directs Punjab, Haryana to cooperate with Centre

Haryana revises excise policy: No liquor shops in small villages, new rules

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateWaqf Boardproperty

First Published: May 06 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story